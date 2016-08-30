Hartlepool United sign Middlesbrough striker Bradley Fewster on half-season loan

Hartlepool United have signed a young forward prospect Bradley Fewster on loan from Middlesbrouh for the rest of the year.

The 20-year-old will be familiar to Pools fans having scored eight goals in 24 appearances for York City last season.

It was not enough to save the Minstermen from the drop but it was evidence the Teessider knows his way to goal.

Fewster trained with Pools this morning at Maiden Castle and has been handed squad number 32.

Ineliible to play tomorrow night in the Checkatrade Trophy at Notts County the England Youth international will come into contention to play at Stevenage in League Two on Saturday.

“He’s a finisher who comes alive in the box," Pools boss Craig Hignett told the club's website.

"His movement is good and he’s a bit different from the other options we have in the squad so I’m delighted to get him.”