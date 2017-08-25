Hartlepool United loan ideal for defender Watson, says St Johnstone manager

Gametime at Hartlepool United is the perfect opportunity for new boy Keith Watson to get his career back on track – that’s the view of his manager, Tommy Wright.

Watson has come in on loan until January from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

A right-back primarily, who can also play centre-half, Watson will provide competition for skipper Carl Magnay as well as give Pools boss Craig Harrison another option in the middle.

And, having agreed to let the player go, Wright believes Victoria Park and the National League could be just the platform Watson needs to fulfil the potential he once showed as a kid at Dundee United.

“Keith has gone to Hartlepool on loan until January,” said Saints boss Wright. “We are pleased he’s got somewhere to go and play.

“With Keith, it hasn’t been about his ability because everyone has seen how well he’s done when he’s been in the team.

“But he’s been unfortunate – he was doing well then had a freak accident in the gym and had to have a knee operation. It’s important for him to go out and play.

“The main thing is for him to be playing, get games under his belt and get his career back on track.”

Watson, a former team-mate of ex-Pools forward Jon Daly north of the border, has had his career ravaged by injury but is looking to rebuild his reputation at Pools.

The 27-year-old started at Dundee United before heading to St Mirren then McDiarmid Park.

Pools, with just two points on the board from their first five National League Premier Division games, host AFC Fylde at Victoria Park tomorrow (3pm).