Hartlepool United Ladies in promotion play-off

Hartlepool United Ladies have the chance of clinching ANOTHER promotion.

Pools Ladies finished second in the FA North East Regional Women’s Football League (North).

And League bosses have announced a promotion play-off with the runner-up of the NERWFL south runners-up in York on Sunday, May 14.

Westella & Willerby and Sheffield Wednesday are the two teams fighting for the place and a match against Andy Stuart’s side at Wilberfoss Sports Ground.

Stuart’s team finished as runners-up to Durham Cestria in the Northern Division after winning 12 of their 16 games.