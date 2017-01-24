Former Sunderland and Newcastle striker Chopra trains with Hartlepool in view of deal

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra is training with Hartlepool United, with view to earning a short-term deal, writes Liam Kennedy.

The Mail can exclusively reveal that the 33-year-old has been involved with the Pools first-team this week.

And with new boss Dave Jones keen to add players to his ranks, it could be that out-of-work Chopra could be offered a deal until the end of the season.

Chopra is a free agent and last played on these shores for Scottish lower league side Alloa Athletic.

He took part in Pools’ session at their Maiden Castle training base yesterday morning, on the day in which new boss Dave Jones took the helm.

Chopra started his career with the Magpies, having prolific loan spells at Watford and Barnsley as well as a stint at Nottingham Forest, before joining Cardiff City in June 2006, then managed by Jones.

His Championship goals then earned him a £5 million move to the Stadium of Light, but within two years Jones snapped him up again, this time for a fee of around £4 million.

After his Cardiff return the Geordie then moved to Ipswich Town, Blackpool and finally the Scottish Championship with part-timers Alloa.

He has also spent time playing in the Indian Premier League with Kerala Blasters.

Should Jones decide to offer Chopra a deal, it would be the third time he has signed the player on a permanent basis in his 14-year career.