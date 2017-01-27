Feathestone urges Pools to build on Stevenage victory by beating Newport

Nicky Featherstone says Hartlepool United’s win over Stevenage will mean nothing if they can’t back it up at Newport County.

The midfielder scored the opening goal at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium and is set to lead out Pools tomorrow at Rodney Parade.

Featherstone hopes the magnificent seventh League Two victory of the season will prove a turning point following the appointment of new boss Dave Jones.

“It’s been a good week and very positive, especially after last Saturday’s win,” said the 28-year-old. “We need to kick on now and put a consistent run together, something we have not done all season.

“There’s no better way to follow up that win with one at Newport.

“The manager has come in and looked up straight away – he’s recognised the position we’ve been in for the last four years and said he wants to take us in the other direction and is looking for us to push up the table.

“There is still over a third of the season to go so there are plenty of matches left and points to play for. ”

Newport appear ripe for the taking, having not won in 10 games, though boss Graham Westley has strengthened the squad with 12 new signings. They will be no pushover, according to Featherstone.

“It’s not going to be easy and we’ve done a lot of work this week on how Newport will play and ho we’ll play,” he said.

“Graham Westley is not the sort of manager who is going to let them go down without a fight, he’s a man who gets the best out of his players.

“We know how he’ll have them playing – they’ll be direct, very strong and physical. Their players will give it all they’ve got.”