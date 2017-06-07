Ex-Sunderland keeper quits Pools for three-year Motherwell deal

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison hopes to unveil a new goalkeeper next week to replace former Sunderland keeper Trevor Carson.

Northern Irishman Carson quit relegated Pools yesterday, signing a three-year deal at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Harrison admits that he was disappointed to see the 29-year-old leave, but says ‘plans are in place’ to bring in a new No 1.

The Pools manager said: “I wish Trevor all the best at Motherwell.

“I did everything I could to keep him and met him on numerous occasions, but Trevor wanted to move for his international career.

“The club understood his wishes and, as I say, we wish him good luck. We have plans in place for bringing in a new goalkeeper and it’s looking really positive.”

Harrison is understood to have a couple of options lined up to replace Carson, but one of those isn’t York City shot-stopper Kyle Letheren.

The Welshman, formerly at Dundee, was offered to Pools, with his contract at York expiring this summer.

However, Harrison has drawn up his own hitlist and won’t be making a move for Letheren, who helped the Minstermen win the FA Trophy at Wembley a fortnight ago.

Harrison, appointed a fortnight ago, is looking to rebuild the squad for their first season in the National League after the heartbreaking last-day relegation from League Two.

Carson was offered a new deal on improved terms. However, the former Sunderland trainee opted to join Motherwell for an undisclosed fee after two years at Victoria Park.

Carson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get it done finally, it’s been ongoing for a couple of weeks now.

“It’s been on and off but to get up here, get the medical done and everything signed is great and I’m delighted.

“As long as the deal is ongoing you can never switch off from football, it’s always in the back of your mind and now to get it done means I can go away for a week, switch my phone off and relax before coming back recharged to start pre-season.”

Well manager Stephen Robinson said: “He’s a terrific signing for us.

“I’ve been chasing Trevor all summer, so to get it over the line is fantastic, our chief scout, Martin Foyle, has been brilliant and we look forward to working with him.”