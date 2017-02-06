Boss Dave Jones sees a bright future for Pools

Dave Jones insists there is a “bright future” for Hartlepool United.

Pools are just three games into his command with the highly-vaunted boss overseeing a win, defeat and draw and an aggregate score of 6-6.

His second home match produced a 1-1 scoreline with Yeovil Town but it also gave the 60-year-old great encouragement as both new signings, Andrew Nelson and Louis Rooney, stood out with Padraig Amond scoring his 11th goal of the season and second in successive fixtures.

“I think, honest to God, there’s a bright future here an#d we just need to latch onto that,” he said. “If we do, this club will grow.

“I said on Friday when I spoke to the fans at a forum that we have good technical players.

“We can’t bosh it, but what we can do is move it quickly.

“Can we move it quicker still? Yes. Can we move it better? Yes.

“Every department at the club – me, my staff and all of us, can we do better? Yes.

“We won’t stand still. Everything in the club is changing for the better.”

Jones says the players are adapting to the methods implemented by him and his coaching staff, Kevin Cooper, Alex Armstrong and Sam Collins.

“Supporters will see a different style,” he explained.

“At some stage, we may sign a 6ft 5in striker and play a style that way.

“But at the moment, we are developing our formula and fitting the players into it.

“The formula and everything else we have brought with us works, and it’s been proved it works.

“In two games it’s worked for us in terms of improved performances, at Newport the players tried to do it but couldn’t do it on what resembled Cardiff beach!”

A measure of the performance was the fact Yeovil were afforded precious few openings, or certainly in open play.

In fact, their best chances both came from dead-ball situations, ex-Pools star Matty Dolan converting a 69th-minute penalty and having a late free-kick superbly saved by Adam Bartlett.

Jones says much of the improved form comes from preparation, but is well aware that he wants things to get even better, including fitness levels,

But he knows it’s a work in progress adding he could see that progress against the Glovers.

“We are educating the players in all we do,” added the 60-year-old, whose side now gface back-to-back away fixtures at promotion-chasers Mansfield and Luton.

“It is all planned for the games, training is not just about coming in and running round, playing five-a-side or whatever, it’s planned and timed for the game.

“Can we be fitter? Yes. Do we need to be fitter? Yes, and I could go through every aspect of the game.

“We are looking at it all, but I can’t take away from the players that they put a good performance in and the fans appreciated that.”