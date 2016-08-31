Boro prospect Fewster and Newcastle’s Heardman add to Pools’ striking options

Hartlepool United sealed a double signing on the eve of transfer deadline day, with the capture of two young prospects.

Boss Craig Hignett has brought in Middlesbrough striker Bradley Fewster and giant Newcastle United frontman Tom Heardman.

Tom Heardman

The two 20-year-olds have moved on half-season loans and will come into contention for Saturday’s League Two trip to Stevenage.

Neither player is eligible for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy Group F trip to Notts County – in the same section as Sunderland Under-23s.

Hignett started with four forwards in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newport – Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Billy Paynter and Nathan Thomas.

Rhys Oates was on the bench and now Fewster and Heardman are added to the mix.

Hignett says the arrival of Fewster and Heardman gives him something “different”.

The 46-year-old was Fewster’s U13 coach at Boro’s Academy and is thrilled to get the England Youth international, who scored eight times on loan at York last season.

“I have known Brad since he was 12,” said Hignett. “I know what he’s all about and I knew when he went to York last season that he would do well and score some goals.

“He’s a finisher who comes alive in the box.

“His movement is good and he’s a bit different from the other options we have in the squad so I’m delighted to get him.”

Heardman stands 6ft 4in and hopes for a better season after a long-term hip injury ruined his 2015-16 campaign.

“I’m really pleased that Tom is coming in to the club,” Hignett said. “He has scored a few goals for Newcastle’s Reserves this season, so we want him to come here and kick-on.

“Tom’s a big lad who can put himself about and he’s something a little bit different to the other forwards we have in the squad at the moment.”