Blair switch project suits former Sunderland left-back

Former Sunderland left-back Blair Adams believes his move to Hartlepool United is just what he needs to kick-start his career.

The 25-year-old penned a 12-month contract at Victoria Park last night to become new boss Craig Harrison’s sixth signing of the summer.

Adams has seen his career stall somewhat in the last couple of years, and admitted last season, in particular, was one of frustration, with spells at Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical failing to inspire him.

But, having returned back to the North East, the South Shields-born player says this is the perfect move for him.

“I want to kick-start my career,” he said.

“Last year, I played less than 20 games which was the worst since I started playing professionally.

“I had six months at Cambridge but we had a poor start and a few of us lost our places.

“I’m not the type of player to be happy picking up my wages without playing, so I went to Hamilton, but didn’t really fit in and then got concussed and missed around three weeks. It just didn’t work out the way I hoped.

“This move is huge for me.

“I spoke to the manager and liked what he had to say about the style of play he wants to bring to Hartlepool. He wants to get me involved in the attacking play an, I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Adams began his career with Sunderland, coming through the Academy, but left the Black Cats having failed to break into the first team. He has played for Coventry and Notts County among a number of clubs in the lower leagues.

Pools face a first ever season outside the Football League this term, following relegation to the National League Premier Division.