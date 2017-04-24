Billy Paynter reveals what he will tell Hartlepool players in bid to stay in Football League

Gang of four member Billy Paynter has revealed what his role will be as he aims to help Hartlepool United stay in the Football League.

Club captain Paynter has been brought in to assist interim boss Matthew Bates after Dave Jones left the crisis club.

Bates has taken temporary charge of first team affairs along with Paynter, coach Stuart Parnaby and physio Ian Gallagher ahead of the last two games of the season, against Cheltenham and Doncaster Rovers.

Paynter, a man with an almost permanently-happy outlook, will be a key figure.

“I’ll be trying to keep the lads positive,” the 32-year-old said. “It’s going to be quiet first off, but I’ll be trying to pick their heads up.

“They have to come into the training ground and want to train and get ready for Cheltenham.

“We have to win two games on the bounce.”