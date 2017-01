Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72, a spokesman for the family has said.

As well as managing the national side in the 1990s, he also had two successful spells at both Watford and Aston Villa - taking both the runners-up spots in the old First Division.

Taylor also had a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He was appointed England manager in 1990 and spent just over three years at the helm of the national team.

More to follow.