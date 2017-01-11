Five players to appear for Newcastle United and Brenford

Previous matches between Newcastle United and Brentford are few and far between and there are not too many players to appear for both clubs either.

With the two sides set to meet in the Championship at Griffin Park on Saturday, here are five players who wore both black and white and red and white.

Paul Stephenson (right) signs for Hartlepool United.

JOE ALLON

A member of Newcastle United’s FA Youth Cup winning side of 1985, he actually broke into the Magpies’ first team before fellow apprentice Paul Gascoigne.

Nine Division One games and two goals later, the Gateshead-born striker joined Swansea City on a free transfer before a prolific spell at Hartlepool United earned him a £200,000 move back to the top flight with Chelsea in 1991.

He joined Brentford just over a year later for £275,000 and scored a healthy 28 goals in 56 games for the Bees.

Les Ferdinand (second left) scores for Newcastle in 1996.

Now a summariser and after-dinner speaker.

PAUL STEPHENSON

Had a goal disallowed just a minute into his 1985 Newcastle debut after he was ruled to have intercepted a short Southampton goal-kick inside their box.

The tricky Wallsend winger moved to Millwall, then in the top flight, in 1988 before joining Brentford five years later.

He left for York City in 1995 after 70 appearances and two goals before ending his playing career with a productive five-year spell at Hartlepool United.

Now under-20s coach in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

LES FERDINAND

Brentford fans will be wondering “what if?” after local lad Ferdinand played three goalless games on loan from Queens Park Rangers in 1988.

After scoring 83 league goals on his return, the powerful Paddington-born striker joined Newcastle United for £6m in 1995 and netted another 41 Premier League goals before he was controversially sold to Tottenham two years later.

Affectionally known as “Sir Les” on Tyneside, he is now director of football back at Rangers.

CARL CORT

Gangly strker who never really recovered from a serious hamstring injury just two games into a £7m transfer from Wimbledon to Newcastle United in 2000.

Moved to Wolves for £2m in 2004 before scoring seven goals in 34 games for Brentford from 2009-11 after spells with Norwich City, Marbella and Leicester City.

GEORGE STOBBART

Another son of Wallsend, inside forward Stobbart joined his native Newcastle at the end of the Second World War and scored 21 goals in 66 games before joining Luton Town, Millwall and eventually Brentford.

Predictably scored for the Bees on his return to Tyneside during the Magpies’ last successful FA Cup run in 1955.

A miner in the North-East and a publican in Brentford, he is still in the Londoners’ record books as the scorer of their quickest goal in just 10 seconds against Aldershot in 1954. He died in 1995.