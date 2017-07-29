Durham County B’s long Alsop Trophy wait is finally over

The five year wait for a 25th Northern Counties Alsop Trophy title came to an end last weekend as the Durham County B team defeated Lancashire in the final group game to take the title.

Despite a slow start, Durham improved and they ran out comfortable 135-82 winners, collecting 20 points in the process.

Durham excelled to won five of the six rinks, with the pick of them being Tony Greathead (Hartlepool), Nick Willey (Stockton), Richie Mckie (Roker Marine) and Steve Bennett (Houghton Dairy Lane), who ran out 34-11 winners over Bill Page.

Bennett’s Dairy Lane club-mates Alan J Dunn and Jimmy McAdoo both steered their respective rinks to wins.

Barnes Park’s Albie Hill beat Dave Murphy 21-12, while Hartlepool’s Dale Oram eased to a 28-9 win over Dave Rodgers, the only loss saw Dairy Lane’s Ray Robinson go down 22-10.

Scores: D.Oram 28 D.Rodgers 9, R.Robinson 10 S.Goulding 22, AJ.Dunn 23 P.Laundon 14, A.Hill 21 D.Murphy 12, J.McAdoo 19 S.Hemsley 14, S.Bennett 34 W.Page 11.

Final Table: Durham 69 points, Cumbria 52, Northumberland 44, Yorkshire 33, Lancashire 22.

This season’s County finals take place at Silksworth tomorrow, and the day kicks off with the Pairs final (10am) when the host club’s Gary Farquhar and David Bolt take on RA’s Barry Hopkins and Andrew Kirtland.

Houghton Dairy Lanes Ken Briscoe will be looking to lift the George Turley Champion of Champions title (11am) when he takes on Leadgate’s David Warnaby. The remaining five finals start at 2pm, the area is guaranteed a win in the Triples as Phil Dixon, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt take on Jack Deverson, Paul Sainthouse and Josh Halcrow in an all-Silksworth final.

Roker Marine’s Pat Thomson looks for a first County title as he takes on Stockton’s Mark Hodgson in the Two Bowl Singles final. In the Junior Singles final, Silksworth’s Jaxon McKenna faces Darlington RA’s Liam Macey.

In the Blue Riband Singles final, Dunston’s Alex Bryden takes on Elm Tree’s David Fenwick, while in the Fours, Leadgate’s Gary Robson plays Hartlepool Park’s Dale Oram.

In the latest round of Northern Trophy group games, Durham County Ladies A suffered a defeat against Northumberland at Sunderland. Sunderland’s Sue Almond made the most of home advantage with a three shot win, while Dairy Lane’s Joan Rodgerson returned to winning ways 26-11.

Latest Standings with one round left: Yorkshire 37½, Cumbria 31½, Durham 24, Northumberland 15.

Roker Marine’s Earl Cup seven match unbeaten run ended at holders Houghton Dairy Lane (6-1), that result, coupled with Silksworth hitting Hetton Workmen’s for a ton in a 7-0 win, moves Silksworth to the top.

Barnes West End won the derby with Barnes Park 6-1 and then in a rearranged game, won 5-2.

The top three in Division Two all won, Usworth won 6-1 at Whitburn, Hylton Colliery sealed a 6-1 win at Thompson Park, and Seaham beat South Hylton 6-1.

In Division Three, North Biddick beat Pemberton 6-1, while Ryhope were beaten 7-0 at New Herrington.

Roker Marine’s 6-1 win over Hetton Workmen has propelled them to the top of the Swan Cup.

Silksworth hit Thompson Park for a ton in a 7-0 win, while Houghton Town earned a 5½-1½ win at Usworth.

In Division Two, North Biddick’s 5-2 win against Ryhope maintains a healthy 9½ point lead over South Hylton, Pemberton won 6-1 against Hylton Colliery.

The Harold Howey is wide open after Roker Park’s 4-0 win over Seaham Town took them top. South Hylton are bottom, but won 4-0 at Chester-le-Street. Roker Marine had a good 4-0 win over Ryhope A, while Hetton Workmen’s won 3-1 win at Houghton Dairy Lane B.

In Division Two, Houghton Town A are eight points clear at the top following a 4-0 home win over Roker Marine B, the other Houghton squad are third, while North Biddick B beat South Hetton 4-0.

The latest round of Storey Bowl fixtures saw Seaham Town hold on to top spot with a 6-1 win over Roker Park. Hetton Workmen’s beat Houghton Town 6-1, Hylton Colliery beat Wearmouth 6-1 and Thompson Park beat Pennywell 5-2.

Today, leaders Seaham head to Pennywell and Hetton entertain Thompson Park.

The final of this season’s 3-2-1 Knock-out Triples takes place at Usworth on Tuesday (6.30pm), where holders Barnes West End are looking to win it for a third consecutive year when they take on Silksworth.

The Women’s Marjorie Marshall Triples saw Ryhope trio of Brenda Hardy, Sheila Wright and Margaret Mitchinson beat Sunderland’s Sheila Maddison, Janice Petrucci and Mavis Pullan 14-2.

The quarter-finals of the Tommy Thompson Double Fours saw Silksworth power into the semi-finals with a 48-18 win at Hylton Colliery, and will now play Barnes West End, who beat Wearmouth 38-33.

Pennywell won 36-33 win at Grindon Mill, and they will now play Usworth, who beat Dairy Lane 43-36. Semi-finals will take place at Roker Marine on August 11.

In the Bowls England National Mixed Fours area final, Silksworth’s Nina Riches, Ann Upstall, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt secured a place at the National Championships with a hard fought 16-15 win over Nafferton’s Stephen Dilks.

There was more local success on the Open competition circuit as David Wright and Peter Brickle combined to take the Chester-le-Street Open Pairs.