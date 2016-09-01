Double delight for Morton as he secures finals night spot

Geordie Morton sealed his place in Grand Finals night with two fine wins in the Knack Premier Darts League.

Morton defeated Lincolnshire’s Richard Selby 5-1, aided by a maximum and a 15 dart best leg. Geordie then sealed his spot as he beat Alan Smith 5-3.

Rob McCluskey picked up maximum points, giving him a glimmer of hope in securing the final spot.

McCluskey strolled to a 5-1 victory over Will Neave and then ended any hope of Anth Skelton progressing with a 5-3 win. Skelton had kept his hopes alive earlier in the night with a brilliant 5-0 victory over Davey Thompson.

Graeme Hills picked up six points as he coasted to two 5-2 wins over Alan Smith and Richard Selby.

Philly Dunn completed his league fixtures, playing four games on a busy night.

However, Dunn was beaten 5-0 by Dave Prins, Grahame Mullen and then again for a third time by Neil Rose.

Dunn spared the blushes as he beat Barry Rutherford 5-1.

Will Neave made up for his loss against McCluskey as he went on to beat Lee Walton 5-3.

Neave then thumped David Brown 5-0 in his third game.

Paul Williams didn’t drop a leg in his 5-0 wins over David Brown and Neil Richardson.

Lee Walton was a 5-0 winner over Dan Gillibrand and Matthew Hodgson also thumped Neil Richardson 5-0.

Hodgson then shared the spoils in a draw with Chris Wood.

Wood was a shock 5-1 winner over Mullen, but was on the wrong end of a 5-3 result against Paul McGowan. McGowan and Eddie Ashman couldn’t be split in their game.

Davey Thompson was a 5-3 winner over Andrew Ambler, but was on the wrong end of a 5-3 result against Spiller Henderson.

Thompson was then a 5-2 winner over Neil Mather in his third game. Mather had earlier shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw with John Allan. Allan then lost 5-2 against Dan Gillibrand.

Ryan Joyce continued to apply some pressure on league leader Dave Prins as he secured two wins against Dougie Hall (5-1) and Neil Rose (5-1).

Rose defeated Barry Rutherford in his earlier game as he strolled to a 5-0 win. Dave Prins came from 3-0 behind to beat Eddie Ashman 5-3.

Spiller Henderson was in fine form against Dougie Hall in his second game as he came away a 5-2 winner.