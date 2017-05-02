Doran eases to two fine victories

darts

John Doran was in a dominant mood when he clinched two wins from his two games in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League.

Doran convincingly beat Michael Davies 5-0 and then went on to ease past Kev Long in his second match, winning 5-1.

Doran’s best legs came in 16, 20 and 21 darts, plus a great finish of 102 and a fine 180.

Charlie Thompson beat Tom Davis 5-2, while Mark Reeves defeated Jordan Thoms 5-3.

Glen Woodbridge moved into second place with two 5-0 wins over Andy Clark and Don Green.

Steve Carr beat Denny Cullen 5-2 and Pete Wilson had a good 5-3 win over Davey Marley.

Steve Peel picked up his first win of the season when he saw off the challenge of Mark Forth, winning 5-2.

Steve Richardson beat Alan Stoves 5-2, while Lee Rump beat Peel 5-0.

Stoves bounced back to beat Michael Davies 5-2.

Jaxon Douglass clinched his first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Tom Davies 5-2.

Jordan Thoms beat Norman Place 5-2, while Mark Reeves defeated Andy Clark 5-0.