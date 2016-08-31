Dobson lands championship delight for Ramside

Ramside’s Steven Dobson secured the Durham County Second Division Championship at Bishop Auckland.

The eight-handicapper carded an impressive round of 74 to finish a shot clear of Hobson’s Shaun O’Brien and Michael Dent of host club Bishop Auckland.

Seaham’s Craig Wayman was fourth (76), with Darren Richardson ninth for Durham City (79).

Houghton had Nigel Menzies in 12th place (80), while Sean Donkin of Wearside carded a round of 84 for 27th place. Wearside clubmate Paul Wilson was 32nd (85), Alan Sanders was 34th (85) and Lee Hall carded 86 for 36th spot.

The Durham County Fourth Division Championship was won by Alan Thorn (Knotty Hill Golf Centre, Sedgefield), who had a stableford score of 42 points at Woodham, two points better off than the next four players.

Seaham’s Peter O’Brien was 12th on 37 points, followed by Durham City’s Peter Carr in 13th (37). Wearside had Richard Gray in 31st place on 31 points.