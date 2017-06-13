Dixon, Hoque, Thompson and Bell ease Washington Snooker home

Washington Snooker made a huge statement of intent in their quest to secure the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League title when they dished out a 5-0 defeat to The Victory.

Gary Bell, Roful Hoque, Stephen Thompson and Gavin Dixon put the leaders in total control, while in the pairs, Thompson/Dixon beat Darren Dowell/Gerry Porter 86-36 to complete the whitewash

Mill View welcomed second placed Whitburn and got off to an excellent start with Adrian Daniel winning the first frame against Mark Fox, while Howard Lax clinched the second frame against an out of sorts Joe Cromby.

A lucky fluke on the final black saw Norman Brown win the third frame against John Smith, before a 22 clearance saw Graeme Ablett win the fourth frame for Whitburn.

In the pairs Fox/Ablett beat Stephen Chandler/Lax 70-53 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

The match between Seaham Conservatives A and Pennywell Comrades was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Seaham took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

An excellent 52 clearance saw Adam Smith get South Hylton off to a good start away at Biddick B, but Peter Mills levelled in the next frame.

Bobby Boyce moved Hylton back into the lead before Ian Stewart increased the lead.

In the pairs, a 77 break by Smith, when paired with Kevin Harrop, won the frame against Mills/Philip Straughan 104-22 and make the final score 4-1.

Seaham Conservatives B travelled to Steels and started well with Bobby Carne winning the first frame against Tommy Ayre.

Lee Norton levelled the match before Ray Charlton Junior moved Steels into the lead.

Jimmy Gales continued his good form to beat Colin Dobson before Ray Charlton Junior/Ray Charlton Senior won the pairs against Bobby Carne/Manna Singh 43-35 for the 4-1 win.

Brian Meuse got Lumley off to a good start at home to Glendale before Sean Henderson won the second frame.

Mark Smithson pulled one back for Glendale before a shortage of Lumley players gave Glendale the fourth frame.

In the pairs John Danby/Smithson won Glendale the match, beating Henderson/Meuse 65-41.

In the final game of the evening, Biddick A edged to a 3-2 victory over Murton Colliery.