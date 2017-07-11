Darts: Lafferty back into top spot with double triumph

Adam Lafferty moved back into top spot in the Golden Fleece Premier League thanks to a pair of 5-2 victories.

Lafferty had winning legs of 19 and 20 darts (twice in defeating Alan Stoves and Steve Carr.

Mark Reeves, in second place with games in hand, had a 16-darter in his thrilling 5-3 win over Mark Forth.

Forth bounced back from his defeat to beat Kev Long 5-2, with a magnificent 160 checkout and a 19-darter

Davy Mason lost out 5-1 to Charlie Thompson, who won legs in 17, 18 and 20 darts, plus two 180s.

Mason also drew with Andy Clark.

John Doran beat Denny Cullen 5-2 in the first match, helped by a 17-darter and a 180, while Gary Richardson drew with Jordan Thoms, with both players recording 19-dart legs.

Glen Woodbridge picked up a couple of superb 15-dart legs as he beat Pete Wilson 5-1, while Marco Laybourn outgunned Paul Moon 5-2, with best legs of 19 and 20 darts, while Moon scored with a tremendous 16-darter.

The final game of the night saw Woodbridge beat Doran 5-0, maintaining his great form with five legs of 21 darts or fewer, including a 16-dart leg and a finish of 116.