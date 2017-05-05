Women’s cricket: Hat-trick joy for Rachael in double triumph for Durham

Durham opened their ECB Women’s County Championship Division Three season with two big Group A wins.

First, they outgunned Scotland by nine wickets at Durham City. Rachael Petherick, Lynn McDonnell and Bethany Walker all struck twice as the visitors were bowled out for 86 in 43.1 overs.

Laura Hockaday (36) and Laura Ellison (29 not out) then steered Durham home in 31 overs.

Durham also saw off Cumbria, with Petherick taking a hat-trick in her outstanding haul of 6-23 as the home side were dismissed for 43 in 20.4 overs. Sophie Jacobson took 3-6 in seven overs.

Openers Hockaday and Ellison both made 19 not out in hurrying Durham home by 10 wickets in the 10th over.