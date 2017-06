Boldon pipped Eppleton to progress in the Hedworth Williamson Cup last night.

Umar Waheed hit an unbeaten half-century in Boldon’s 147-5, before the Church Road outfit responded with 146-7, falling two runs short of victory,.

Jandre Erasmus hit 49 not out for Eppleton, backed by Marcus Brown (33) and Dean Musther (32).

Esh Winning won by three wickets at Philadelphia in the Roy Coates Cup.

Shaun Smith’s 62 not out led Phili to 110-4, but Adam McGuire’s 4-14 could not stop Esh sealing victory.