Teen star Trevaskis leads the way as Durham clinch Second XI Championship glory

Durham clinched the Second XI Championship in magnificent style yesterday, outgunning Middlesex by an innings and 117 runs.

Left-arm spinner Liam Trevaskis was the star, taking six second-innings wickets.

South Division winners Middlesex were deep in trouble after the second day of the final at the Emirates Riverside, and there was no way back as Northern champions Durham closed out the game with more than a day to spare.

Durham, who made a tremendous 504 all out in their first innings, inspired by Paul Coughlin’s 231, finished off Middlesex’s reply for just 202, adding just eight to their overnight total, as James Weighell dismissed Arthur Godsal.

With Tom Lace unable to bat, James Harris was left stranded on 53 not out. Usman Arshad finished with 4-35, backed by Weighell (2-23) and a wicket apiece from Josh Coughlin and George Harding.

Durham’s charge to victory was on when Weighell had opener Max Holden caught by Eddie Hurst for two in the second innings.

Ryan Higgins was next to go, for 16, as Hurst took another catch, off Brandon Carse, but Middlesex rallied with a 50 partnership before George Scott departed for 10, caught by Hurst off Jamie Harrison.

Opener Paul Stirling finally exited for a gallant 86, with 11 fours and two sixes, as Trevaskis took his first victim, leaving Middlesex 132-4.

There was no stopping 17-year-old Trevaskis from that point, and he mopped up the remainder of the batting line-up, finishing with outstanding figures of 6-31 in 8.2 overs, with two maidens.

Key man Harris and Godsal were bowled, while Dom Manuwelge was trapped lbw and catches from Callum Steel and Harding gave Trevaskis his other wickets.

Middlesex ended 185 all out, in 45.2 overs, handing Durham the championship.