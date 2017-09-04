Stokes misses home T20 clash with West Indies

England star Ben Stokes will not play the T20 international against the West Indies at Chester-le-Street a week on Saturday.

The all-rounder has been given a break from the international season and will miss the clash on his home Durham ground.

Moeen Ali is also rested, though both return for the five Royal London ODI Series.

In two 14-man squads announced tonight, the selectors have sprung few surprises.

Moeen and Stokes, like several others in both squads expected to figure heavily in this winter’s Ashes, have been prescribed a short rest towards the end of a summer containing seven Tests and a Champions Trophy campaign.

The most notable omission from both lists is fast bowler Mark Wood, a central figure in the Champions Trophy but who has since suffered with a heel injury which interrupted his Test summer and has kept him out of action since mid-July.

Surrey seamer Tom Curran is named in both squads and therefore has a chance to add an ODI debut to his two Twenty20 caps to date.

Fit-again Chris Woakes is back for the ODIs - with his fellow seamer Jake Ball in both squads - but Steven Finn misses out.

England’s 14-man squad for the one-off NatWest T20 International against West Indies at Chester-le-Street on September 16: E Morgan (Captain), J Bairstow, J Ball, J Buttler, T Curran, L Dawson, A Hales, C Jordan, D Malan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, D Willey.

England’s 14-man squad for five-match Royal London one-day international series against West Indies, starting on September 19: E Morgan (capt), M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, J Buttler, T Curran, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, C Woakes.