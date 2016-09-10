Skipper Braithwaite leads Durham to Under-19 championship glory

Durham Under-19s were crowned national champions after a dramatic five-run victory over Warwickshire in the deciding matching of the competition at Moseley Cricket Club.

Durham, who won the toss and elected to bat, lost opener Daniel Anderson lbw for 28, but a 72-run partnership between Sam Dinning (34) and Paul Braithwaite meant Durham were in control.

Skipper Braithwaite led the way for Durham, top-scoring with 88 from 162 balls, backed by 46 not out from Jason Erskine, to take Durham to 298 all out in 88.1 overs.

Ben Whitehead scored a brilliant 46 in 50 balls supported by 21 from Scott Steel. Ben Brookes (3-41) and Liam Jones (3-79) struck for the Bears.

Andrew Brewster picked up the first wicket in the home side’s reply when skipper Liam Banks was caught eight, leaving Warwickshire 31-1 off 13 at the close of day one.

Warwickshire then scored 73 runs on the second day before the next wicket fell as Jamie Harrison was bowled for 40, shortly followed by Bath being stumped for 25 from 129 balls.

Joe Ludlow was the key man for Warwickshire, scoring 60 before he was bowled, another victim for Whitehead.

Wickets continued to fall, but Warwickshire still had two wickets standing when they required only seven runs to win, thanks to the Brookes brothers, Ben (23) and Henry (33), who put together a partnership of 55.

But Connor Whitelock came to the fore to dismiss the last two batsmen in quick succession, securing a five-run Durham triumph. Whitehead was the pick of the bowlers for Durham, bagging 4-83 in 33 overs, with Whitelock taking 2-34 from 14.2. Brewster struck twice, while Luke Henderson and Oli McGee picked up one apiece.