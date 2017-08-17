Seaham Harbour welcome Sacriston to town looking to improve their batting outlay

Dukes ECB NEPL

Seaham Harbour host Sacriston this weekend with the aim of improving their batting figures against the Dukes ECB NEPL First Division leaders.

Manager Stuart Lacey said: “We have a few missing as players are unavailable and Adrian Hedley and Stewart Pattinson are both out.

“It will be a tall order to come through this fixture, but the team can only strive to play as well as possible and remain competitive against the league leaders.

“We’re hoping the bowlers keep producing the goods, but the batting has been a bit disappointing of late, but it has been all season.”

Burnopfield are 29 points behind the leaders in the race to the Premier Division and they welcome Sunderland.

Burnmoor in third are five points behind Burnopfield and they host Gateshead Fell.

Skipper Alec Linsley said: “Ross Hodgson returns for Mark Robson and Riley Blunt also plays instead of Owen Lancaster.

“We won at Gateshead earlier in the season, so hoping for a double as the club looks upwards.

“Results need to go our way, but it is possible to catch and overtake those above and while this is the situation, the team will fight all the way.”

Boldon, in fourth, are a long way back now - 67 points in total and they entertain bottom club Mainsforth, who are fighting for their lives.

They are 12 points behind second-bottom Seaham Harbour in the race to avoid relegation. Blaydon are third bottom and pretty much safe welcome Washington, who sit just above them.

Visiting skipper Ash Thorpe said: “We need to get back into a winning streak and this is the aim throughout the last few fixtures of the season.

“Though ninth, the team is still aiming to overtake those immediately above them and this is only done with application and attitude.”

With just four games to go in the Premier Division, Durham Cricket Academy make the short trip across Ropery Lane to play Chester-le-Street.

John Windows, the Academy manager, said: “The team is a little short of bodies this week prior to the local derby, but whichever 11 turns out, it is hoped we can complete the double over the Cestrians.”

Eppleton journey to Tynemouth for a mid-table clash and director of cricket John Smithson said: “David Wilkinson and James McGonnell will be replaced by Steven White and Jake Pratt.

“The side continues its good run of form, so we need to maintain the momentum as all the players are playing their part in an all-round team effort.”

In the relegation scrap, bottom club South Shields are 20 points adrift and they host Whitburn, who are currently just above them.

Visiting skipper Dan Shurben said: “Kieran Waterson and Craig Smith are away, while James Thompson is unavailable, but Andy Turns, Paul Shields and Lee Henderson all return.”

He added: “A win this week is vital as the season’s end approaches and the team looks to pull away from its precarious position. A winning streak will be very welcoming at this stage!”

Benwell Hill welcome Hetton Lyons and the home side should be unchanged.

The Lyons are nestled nicely in sixth, but will be looking for their sixth win of the season.

South Northumberland who currently hold a healthy 41 point lead, welcome in-form Felling, while Stockton entertain Newcastle,