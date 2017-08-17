Philadelphia’s future in safe hands thanks to promising youngsters

Readers Durham Cricket League

Philadelphia host fourth placed Esh Winning in their Readers Durham Cricket League Division One clash with their promising youngsters making the headlines.

Chairman Malcolm Pratt said: “Captain Shaun Smith is unavailable, so Steve Wright will lead the team. Also missing is David Lowther, so we have put in Mattie Noble, who batted superbly for the seconds last week, and 18-year-old James Heydon, a promising batsman and off spinner.

“Following Luke Robinson’s record-breaking feat in taking six wickets in an over in last week’s Under-13 match at Langley Park, another Phili youngster made the headlines on Tuesday night.

“Adam Thwaites, only 18, took four wickets in five balls in the Under-18 game against Wearmouth.

“We’ve got some really promising youngsters coming through and with Geoff Cook already making plans to coach them during the winter, they can only get better.”

League leaders Castle Eden travel to Easington, with one change to the team, as Dean Langridge comes in for Liam Brown.

Chairman John Spellman said: “We had a cracking result last weekend against Philadelphia, it was a massive 22 points for us. Again, we have four games left of the season and we’ll be going into the Easington game with confidence.”

Tudhoe in second place and on the same points as the leaders, welcome Seaham Park and chairman Steven Thexton said: “We had a nightmare down at their place, so we’re looking to redress the balance.

“We haven’t lost a game in a long time, and have had a tremendous year, and we put a lot of it down to our professional Roshan Jayatissa who has been excellent. As for team news, Edward Fenwick comes back into the team.”

Horden welcome Littletown and skipper Carl Watson said: “Adam Dixon is available after not playing for a little while, but Connor Dickinson and Liam Irving are unavailable.

“It’s going to be a big game for us, we’ve unfortunately been dragged into the relegation battle, so we can’t afford to lose.”

The visitors are fighting for their lives in bottom place, but just 16 points from safety.

Bill Quay entertain third placed Durham City and skipper Alan Mustard said: “We’ve got a tough match with Durham City, as they are flying and we’re struggling, so it will be a challenging game. If we can get there big player Jacob McCann early, we’ve got a chance, but we can’t let him dictate the game. Chris Little and Karl Bellerby are both back from injury, so the team will be back to full strength.”

Whiteleas welcome Dawdon and have drawn their last five outings, demonstrating how hard they are to beat. Dawdon are nine points from safety and will certainly be up for the match.

Division Two leaders Crook Town host sixth placed Evenwood, while Marsden travel to Murton and fixture secretary James Sneller was in very confident mood when he said: “If we don’t get rained off, it should be an easy 30 points for us.”

Perhaps Murton will use that quote as inspiration.

Ushaw Moor, in third, face fourth-placed Hylton and you feel that both teams need to win to keep in touch with Crook and Marsden.

The loser of the game, will probably have their promotion prospects dashed.

The two bottom clubs meet up as Silksworth host Boldon CA to fight for points and avoid the wooden spoon.

The home side currently hold a 19-point advantage and skipper Andy Barrass said: “The lads have put in some good work in my absence and have got some points on the board, so we’re hoping to continue that form.

“We’re at the stage where holidays are kicking in, but I am returning return to the team this weekend.”

Finally, Peterlee travel to Langley Park.