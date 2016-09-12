Philadelphia get it all Wright in final rout to secure Fifteens glory

Philadelphia yesterday lifted the Durham Cricket League 15/15 Cup with a stunning victory over Marsden at Bunker Hill.

In the first semi-final, Marsden restricted Dawdon to 68-9 and won by five wickets.

Phili then joined them in the final with a 16-runs victory over Esh Winning, with Gary Embleton taking 4-13.

But it was in the final that Phili really shone. Their 15 overs yielded 171-1, with skipper Shaun Smith hitting an unbeaten 103.

In one over alone, he scored 30 runs – which later proved to be more that the entire Marsden team could muster.

Amarjeet Singh added 44 not out before Marsden were amazingly bowled out for just 28 in 7.4 overs as Steve Wright returned the magnificent figures of 6-7 in three incredible overs.

The cup was presented by league chairman Roy Simpson to skipper Smith, who was named man-of-the-match.

The Fifteens cup is the second trophy to be won by the Bunker Hill side this season, following success in the Hedworth Williamson Cup. This Sunday, they meet Tynedale at Crook in the Roy Coates Trophy.