Perfect century for Layla Tipton in Durham Under-15 Girls success

Layla Tipton enjoyed a day to savour with an unbeaten 156 to help Durham Under-15 Girls outgun Notts by 75 runs in the County Championship.

She hit 27 fours and a six, off 122 balls, in a 180-run partnership with Eppleton club-mate Hollie Forsyth, who added 53 off 71 balls, with seven fours.

Durham posted 267-3 in 40 overs then restricted hosts Notts to 192-7 in their reply at Caythorpe.

Catherine French (62) and Pavan Landa (50) top-scored for Notts, as Ella Tomys (2-31) and Jessica Woolston (2-41) led the bowlers, backed by wickets from Olivia Storey and Lucy Dracup.