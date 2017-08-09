Perfect 10 as Eppleton Under-13s clinch Central Division title

Have your say

Eppleton Under-13s completed the perfect 10, going unbeaten through the league season to take the DCB Central Division honours for the second year running.

The title triumph was confirmed by a four- wicket victory over neighbours Hetton Lyons.

Lyons won the toss and elected to bat, posting 78-5 in 20 overs. Taylor Vout top-scored with 22 from 33 balls, backed by 18 from James Hutchinson.

In reply, Edward Brown carried his bat, with 23 from 41 balls, supported by 22 from Jye Richardson as Eppleton sealed the win in the 15th over. James Hutchinson (2-5) and Ethan Dixon (2-12) struck for Lyons.

Eppleton also progessed into the North East Premier League’s U13 Finals Day with a 40-run victory over Tynemouth.

The Church Road side made 100-7 in a reduced 15-over game, with Jake Pratt (31), Brown (22), Richardson (16) and Ty Wilkinson (13) leading the way. Jonny Williams picked up 4-16 while Patrick Hallam bagged 2-30.

Tynemouth fell well short in their reply, on 60-5, as Pratt picked up 3-6, with Brown and Richardson also striking.