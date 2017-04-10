Onions and Wood rip through students for Durham

England bowlers past and present saw Durham to a comfortable victory over Durham MCCU at Chester-le-Street.

Graham Onions (4-3) and Mark Wood (4-6) ran through the University’s batting line-up, bowling them out in their second innings for just 63.

It gave the county a win by 459 runs as they prepare for the start of their County Championship Division Two campaign against Nottinghamshire on Friday.

The total of 63 represented something of a fight-back for the students who were 2-5 at one stage.

Brydon Carse and Cameron Steel claimed the other wickets.

Durham decided to declare overnight on 270-6 to give the bowlers a day of action - though the ‘day’ did not last long in the end.

Overall it was a good build-up exercise, with batsmen getting time in the middle and the bowlers running through their opponents well.

The match did not have first-class status, but Onions is still targeting Simon Brown’s first-class wicket record of 518 for the club this season.