NEPL Sunday League switches to three divisions

The North East Premier League’s Sunday League has switched to three divisions in a bid to reduce the number of conceded an uncompetitive matches.

The fixtures have been arranged to avoid, as much as possible, clubs having to field a Second XI and a Sunday team on the same day.

Matches have also been reduced from 90 overs to 80, ensuring earlier finishes.

Sunday League, Div One: Benwell Hill, Blaydon, Newcastle, South Northumberland, South Shields, Stockton, Tynemouth, Washington

Div Two: Boldon, Brandon, Chester-le-Street, Gateshead Fell, Hetton Lyons, Sacriston, Sunderland, Whitburn

Div Three: Burnmoor, Burnopfield, Eppleton, Felling, Mainsforth, Seaham Harbour, Willington