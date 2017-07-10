NE Premier League: Washington shatter Sunderland with romp in the Ashbrooke sun

Washington enjoyed their day in the sun at Ashbrooke, storming to a memorable 185-run derby success in Division One.

The Harraton outfit struggled early on, slipping to 6-2, 27-4 and 43-5 as West Indian bowler Quinton Boatswain held sway with an astonishing six-over stint of 4-1, with five maidens.

But Thomas Colledge and Ashley Thorpe turned the game on its head in spectacular style, putting on 181 for the sixth wicket. Colledge fired 11 fours in a 160-ball, unbeaten 105, while Thorpe had seven fours and two sixes in a 93-ball 92.

Washington closed on 242-9 after 55 overs, with Boatswain backed by Zaheer Shahbaz (3-51) and Elliot Smith (2-70).

Sunderland had no-one capable of matching Colledge and Thorpe and they were 7-4 and 24-7 before falling for 57 all out in just 17.3 overs.

Only Shahbaz (25, with five fours) reached double figures. Graeme Race had a day to remember with the ball, taking 6-23 in 8.3 overs, while Malinga Surappulige grabbed 3-32.

Bottom club Seaham Harbour’s troubles continued with a 190-run thumping at Burnopfield.

Harbour’s bowlers started brilliantly, striking twice for just 11 runs, but former Durham star Gareth Breese steadied the ship with a 129-ball knock of 107, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

Breese and Cole Pearce (45, with seven fours) put on 81 for the third wicket, then he added 82 with Callum Thorp (30, with two fours and two sixes) for the fourth. Jack Self added 24 down the order as Burnopfield declared on 235-8 after 50 overs.

Jack Lacey (3-44) and Marc Symington (3-66) were the pick of Harbour’s bowlers, while Michael Stuart and Nathan Corkhill also struck.

In reply, Seaham were dismissed for just 45 in 34 overs, Laurence Wood grabbing 5-14 and Neil Killeen 3-7. Michael Nunn carried his bat with 22 not out.

Boldon’s promotion challenge suffered a setback with a disappointing loss at Burnmoor, going down by seven wickets.

They made just 68, with Chris Ellison top-scoring on 14 and Nathan Hewitt adding 13, with Scott Burgess returning magnificent figures of 5-15, supported by Liam Dixon (3-24).

Burnmoor soon knocked off the runs required, with Paul Craig unbeaten on 29 and Ross Hodgson making 19 not out, with Paul Leonard taking 3-19.

Unbeaten leaders Sacriston won again, by 55 runs at Gateshead Fell, who were all out for 127 in 43 overs.

David Daley (29), Graham Onions (25) and Michael Dicks (20) led Fell, with Jack Keall snatching 4-6 in four brilliant overs. Graeme Bridge bagged 3-31 and Callum Appleby 2-22.

Earlier, Melvyn Betts’ unbeaten 54, off 92 balls at No 7, steered Sacriston to 182-8, supported by Bridge (43 off 89 balls, with four fours) and Daniel Anderson (25).

Andrew Porter was Fell’s top bowler, with 4-37, while Cameron Oliver took 2-14.

Victory took Sacriston 61 points clear at the top.

Willington had to settle for a winning draw when they entertained Blaydon.

The home side made 269-9, with Jason Marshall hitting 82 and Steven Alderson scoring a magnificent 127. Gary Stewart (5-48) and Phillip Miller (4-72) shone with the ball.

In reply, Blaydon’s Neil Brown scored 116 not out and Joseph Reynolds added 38 to save the game, with their team ending on 224-6. Alderson claimed 3-51.

In the other match, Brandon dismissed Mainsforth for 88, with four wickets apiece for Henderson and Storey, before cruising to a six-wicket victory.