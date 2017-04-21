NE Premier League: Two key bowlers missing as Whitburn welcome Hetton Lyons

Whitburn will miss two key men for Saturday’s Premier Division visit of Hetton Lyons to the Village Ground (11.45am start).

Strike bowler Kieran Waterson and first-change Mark Elliott will both be out after helping Whitburn secure an opening-day draw at champions Chester-le-Street.

Captain Dan Shurben said: “We have had a decent start against Chester-le-Street. Hetton Lyons had a good win last weekend, so we are just looking for a good performance and result.

“Mark Elliott is out with a broken finger and will be replaced by Dan Quinan. Kieran Waterson is also out and will be replaced by Craig Henderson.”

Hetton Lyons skipper Jarvis Clay was thrilled with the first-day victory over South Shields and hopes for more of the same.

He said: “Dominic Thomson, from Australia, is flying in this week and should take his place in the top order, probably at number three. Chris Martin is missing due to having an operation, but Adam Shaw is back in the first team, as a top order batsman.

“We hope to maintain the momentum after the first fixture last week, a win by 10 wickets!”

Eppleton, fresh from a fine win at Newcastle, host Felling. Joe Blacklock is back from holiday and replaces the unavailable Guy Dunn.

Official John Smithson said: “We expect a good, hard game from Felling, who have just been promoted.

“We hope to put in another good all round performance early in the season and get on the front foot.”

Felling are without Craig Stephenson and Nicky Heron and they await a fitness check on Fred Simon, with Joe Carroll on standby. Mike Malthouse comes in.

Skipper Simon Wood said: “We are looking forward to the exciting challenge that last season’s promotion has brought us and taking each week at a time and looking to consolidate our position in the league.”

Chester-le-Street travel to Newcastle and will be unchanged from last week.

Skipper John Coxon said: “We played well last week, but Whitburn batted well for the draw.

“I was particularly pleased with the early form of Kyle Davis and Adam Hickey and their influence on the game.

“Newcastle will be strong as usual and we are excited about the game and looking forward to the challenge.”

Newcastle hope to be unchanged, but Durham batsman Cameron Steel may be unavailable.

Elsewhere, Benwell Hill travel to Stockton, hoping that their overseas professional will arrive in time to play. Stockton expect to be unchanged.

South Northumberland travel to South Shields and have Michael Craig back, as he has finished his rugby season. The rest of the team is unchanged.

Captain Adam Cragg said: “We hope to maintain our momentum, having got maximum points last week with a solid all-round performance. Stephen Humble got his 500th wicket and Johnny Whiteman now has 299 to date and hopes to crack the 300 mark this weekend.

Tynemouth who lost by five wickets last week at Benwell Hill last weekend, entertain the Durham Academy, who beat Felling by 14 runs last week.