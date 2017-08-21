NE Premier League: Surappulige’s stunning century gives Washington inspiration against Blaydon

Have your say

Washington secured a ‘winning draw’ on their visit to Blaydon, inspired by Malinga Surappulige.

The Sri Lankan star fired a tremendous, unbeaten 140 to guide Washington to 255-2 in 51 overs.

He hit eight fours and seven sixes, off 147 balls, backed by 36 from opener Abhijal Mansingh, who fired three fours and a six. Surappulige also shared in an unbroken 164-run third-wicket partnership with Thomas Colledge, who had eight boundaries in 61 not out.

Washington had Blaydon struggling at 39-4 in their reply, as Surappulige (3-35) pounced to ensure his man-of-the-match status.

But Ross Nicholson (62, with nine fours), Joseph Reynolds (55no) and Phillip Miller (32) turned it around, with the home side comfortably seeing out the draw on 193-7. Nicholson and Reynolds put on 134 for the fifth wicket.

Behind Surappulige, Chris Winn took 2-8 and Mark Watson 1-38.

Leaders Sacriston romped to a 173-run triumph away to lowly Seaham Harbour, securing 30 points in the process.

Despite slipping to 37-3, Sacriston rallied to post 241-6 declared in 44 overs, led by Nathan Hall’s 107-ball 91, which featured 15 fours and a six.

Jack Hardy weighed in with nine fours in 40, with Graeme Bridge adding 37 and Graham Hubber 25.

Marc Symington was the pick of the bowlers, snaffling 3-65, with Jack Lacey and Nathan Corkhill also striking.

The Harbour lads never got going in their response, with wickets falling regularly before they were all out for 68 in 32 overs, with only Jack Forrester (13) and David Leslie (10) reaching double figures.

Bridge bagged 5-11 in eight overs, with Hubber adding 3-25. Jack Keall and Callum Appleby took the other wickets.

Harbour stayed in second-bottom spot as bottom club Mainsforth also lost heavily, by 10 wickets at Boldon.

Mainsforth struggled from the off and were 17-4 and 21-5 before reaching 64 all out in 26.4 overs, with Kieren Jowett (16) and Nigel Milner (13) top-scoring.

Phil Shakespeare (3-19 in 11 overs), Anthony Brown (3-35) and Ian Male, with 3-0 in three memorable overs, turned the screw, while Matthew Sampson-Barnes also struck.

Openers Chris Ellison, with an unbeaten 38 off 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes, and Nick Sampson-Barnes (24no, from 20 balls, with three fours and a six) guided Boldon to a 10-wicket victory before the ninth over was out.

Sunderland came unstuck with an 82-run defeat at Burnopfield, who trail the leaders by 20 points.

Cole Pearce fired 66 to lead Burnopfield to 199-6 declared after 51 overs, supported by 47 from Neil Killeen, while Lee Whitfield (29no) and David Baxter (28no) added good runs down the order.

Zaheer Shahbaz impressed with a haul of 4-34 in 13 overs, with Usman Arshad and Jaspreet Singh also striking.

Sunderland’s reply started in dismal fashion, collapsing to 10-4 and 20-5 before Chris Youldon (54) and Jonny Shurben (27) offered the first signs of resistance in a 49-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Nevertheless, the Ashbrooke side were dismissed for 117 in 32 overs as Killeen took 4-18 in eight overs and fellow ex-Durham bowler Gareth Breese took 3-15.

Third-placed Burnmoor, 34 points behind the leaders, outgunned Gateshead Fell by 143 runs.

Paul Craig hit 78 and Gareth Harte 47 in Moor’s 216-9, with Michael Dicks taking 3-18.

The visitors, though, were skittled for 73 as Samiullah Khan (3-17), Liam Dixon (4-33) and Liam Burgess (3-13) did the damage.

Brandon (188-9) clung on for a draw at Willington, who amassed 280-2, inspired by unbeaten centuries from Jason Marshall and Reagan Klemt.

Adam Khan fired 90 for Brandon, while Calvin Stephenson took 4-38.