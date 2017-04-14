NE Premier League: Sunderland introduce West Indian professional in Mainsforth opener at Ashbrooke

Sunderland have signed West Indian bowler Quinton Boatswain, 26, for their Division One campaign, which starts against Mainsforth at Ashbrooke on Saturday (12.15pm).

Secretary Mike Smith said: “We are hoping for a good start to get us underway.

“The new professional, Quinton, is a medium-fast bowler who bats a bit as well.

“Our young lads are coming through and the hard work the club has put in to establish these lads into the team, is great for our club.

“They will be in the team regularly this year and we are looking forward to see how they progress.”

Boldon travel to Brandon and secretary Peter Crane said: “The squad is looking strong, with ex-Durham player Ian Patterson joining, alongside Paul Leonard from Felling and Ireland’s Barry McCarthy.

“Umar Waheed returns as our professional and we are delighted to have him back, particularly as he had 40 wickets for us last season.”

Burnmoor entertain Blaydon at the Village Ground but are without Paul Craig and Owen Lancaster.

Sri Lankan Ishan Jayaratne joins as professional, alongside Allan Worthy from Stockton and Liam Dixon from Eppleton. Durham bowler Brandon Carse has signed up, but is not available this weekend.

Riley Blunt (18) and Mackenzie Wright (22) make their first-team debuts.

Sacriston, unbeaten last year, travel to Washington in their opening game.

Official Iain Bestford said: “We hope to go one better than last season and have kept the same squad.

“We will be captained by Martin Hubber, but he is injured for this match, so Reece Carr will step in. We can’t wait to get started.”

Seaham Harbour journey to Willington boosted by the fitness of Jack Lacey, who missed most of last season through injury.

South African Tim Niemand, who can bat and bowl, comes in as professional.

Willington should be strong again this year after narrowly missing promotion last season, finishing third.

Gateshead Fell entertain Burnopfield at Eastwood Gardens and will be looking to bounce back to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

Chairman Peter Birney said: “Graham Onions will be our major asset when available and we have kept the same nucleus of the squad from last season, although Sam Roseby has left to go to Newcastle.”