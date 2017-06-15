NE Premier League: Struggling Seaham Harbour turn to a FOURTH professional of the season

Jack Forrester is Seaham Harbour’s fourth professional of the season, and makes his debut in Saturday’s tough First Division trip to third-top Brandon.

Harbour’s cricket manager, Stuart Lacey, said: “Jack’s a batsman by trade, but also turns his arm over and can keep wicket.

“Adrian Hedley returns along with Stuart Pattison, after both having had work commitments.

“So, the side is at full strength for the first time this season and it is hoped results will have a more positive flavour for the rest of the season.”

Brandon have Nathan Adamson missing, so Shaun Green steps in.

skipper Chris Peareth said: “We are ready to go again as the fixture was rained off last week. Confidence remains high with Seaham Harbour struggling at the bottom, but the team are fully aware that all teams are capable of winning on the day, regardless of league position.”

Leaders Sacriston welcome second-placed Boldon to Front Street in the match of the day.

The home side are at full strength, apart from Will Gidman, who is likely to be with Kent.

Fixture secretary Iain Bestford said: “The team is very confident and are in great form and we have our skipper, Martin Hubber, back in place. The team is feeling good and hope to keep our 28-game unbeaten league run intact.”

Burnmoor welcome Burnopfield, with skipper Alec Linsley unavailable due to holidays, so Mark Robson comes in, while Paul Craig will keep wicket.

The club’s overseas professional, Sami Niazi, an all-rounder from Pakistan with international experience, will make his debut.

Gareth Harte is available from Durham duties, while Steven Meek returns.

Sunderland will be looking to win their home game with third-bottom Blaydon, to move further away from the relegation mire.

Although they have a 60-point cushion, they do not want to be dragged into a battle for survival.

Fourth-placed Willington travel to Gateshead Fell, who have Rob Stacey, Michael Elliot and Malik Javed back, though Andrew Porter is not available.

Home skipper Thomas Pinkney said: “Results are good, so the team remains positive for this testing fixture.”

Second-bottom Mainsforth, 12 points from safety, travel to Washington, who have found a bit of form recently and aim to build on last week’s impressive win.

In the Premier Division, Hetton Lyons, beaten just once so far, host Tynemouth at Lilywhite Terrace.

Skipper Jarvis Clay said: “The team is unchanged, even though there have been too many draws of late. Winning is a better option and the team needs to better in its all-round performances, in order to attain that goal!”

Eppleton. in sixth position. are at home to South Shields in a crucial game, with only 17 points separating them from second-bottom spot.

Reigning champions Chester-le-Street are at full strength at home to Stockton, with Stephen Cantwell returning.

Skipper John Coxon said of Stockton: “They are a good side and play very competitively, but we will go into the game looking to win and gain some momentum, and try to get a really good run going, for the rest of the season, like we did last season.”

The Teessiders have Durham’s George Harding available, while Brett Roberts returns from a hamstring injury.

Stockton skipper Kevin Ward said: “The Chester-le- Street fixture is always keenly anticipated, but with optimism that a good result can be achieved.”

Whitburn have two players missing for their trip to Newcastle.

Captain Dan Shurben said: “There are two absentees this week, Ross Carty and Dan Quinan, and they are replaced by Andy Turns and Kieran Waterson.

“Durham player Brydon Carse has been released to enable him to make his debut, in what will be a tough fixture, but it is hoped the team carry their momentum forward from the result two weeks ago, having not got on the square last week.”

Newcastle’s only change sees Michael Richardson replacing the unavailable Oliver Sale.

Fourth-top Durham Cricket Academy travel to Roseworth Terrace to tackle leaders South Northumberland, who have Michael Craigs and brother Johnny back to replace James Hutton and Tom Hodnett.

Strugglers Felling host high-flying Benwell Hill, who miss Sameet Brar, with John Chambers the likely replacement.