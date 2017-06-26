NE Premier League: Slick Applegarth century inspires Sunderland success at Boldon

Sunderland rocked high-flying Boldon with a five-wicket away triumph in Division One.

Boldon, put in to bat after losing the toss, struggled to get going.

They slipped to 32-4 and 78-7 before a 62-run ninth-wicket partnership between veteran Geoff Sargon (52 off 46 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Phil Shakespeare (26 not out, off 20 balls, with four fours) helped them to make 174-9 after their 55 overs.

Nathan Hewitt added 20, with three fours and a six, and Paul Leonard 22, with three boundaries.

Quinton Boatswain swooped with 3-22 in 15 overs, backed by Usman Arshad (2-34) and James Davies (2-22), with Elliot Smith and Jaspreet Singh also striking.

Opener Greg Applegarth was the mainstay of Sunderland’s reply, firing 16 fours and four sixes in a 93-ball 106. He put on 78 runs with Craig Burdon (20) and 30 with Arshad (22), with victory coming after 47 overs. Shakespeare and Leonard both struck twice for Boldon.

Washington’s good run ended with a dramatic one-wicket defeat at Gateshead Fell.

Opener Abhijal Mansingh stood out for Washington, making 76 off 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six, despite the visitors slipping to 35-4.

Mansingh put on 61 with Joe Thompson (24), with Malinga Surappulige (12) and Ashley Thorpe (16) offering the best support before Mansingh was last man out on 148 after 42.3 overs.

David Daley (3-17 off 11 overs) and Jamie Arkle (3-30) starred with the ball, while Graham Onions took 2-38 and Jonathan Roseby 2-31.

Washington looked on course for victory as Fell slumped to 67-7, Michael Elliott making 20, but late-order resilience from Richard Smith (38, with six fours and a six), Roseby (19) and Arkle (19) guided them home in the 52nd over on 150-9.

Surappulige bagged 4-40 for Washington, while Graeme Race took 3-28.

Burnmoor added to bottom club Seaham Harbour’s woes with a crushing 168-run victory at New Drive.

Allan Worthy made 29 and Paul Craig 31, but Owen Lancaster was the star turn for Burnmoor, with a memorable, unbeaten 101 as Moor posted 230-8 after 42 overs.

Michael Stuart shone with the ball, taking the first three wickets in 4-78, while Jack Lacey took 2-60 and Jack Forrester 2-38.

Harbour, though, endured a nightmare in their response, and were all out for just 62 in 22.2 overs.

Adrian Hedley top-scored with 21, but only Stewart Pattison also got into double figures.

Liam Dixon ran through the Seaham batters, finishing with memorable salvo of 7-27 in 11.2 overs, with Samiullah Khan and Liam Burgess also striking.

Leaders Sacriston Sacriston are on a promotion mission and nothing is standing in their way.

They cruised to a 156-run success at Mainsforth.

Daniel Anderson (68, with seven fours) and Nathan Hall (107, with 13 boundaries) set up Sacriston’s 255-6 declared after 49 overs, with Graham Hubber adding 34 not out. Kieren Jowett took 2-35 and Will Rennard 2-58.

Mainsforth’s reply was in trouble from the start and they were 24-6 before being all out for 99 in the 34th over, led by No 9 batsman Nigel Milner (38) and Glenn Donaldson (19).

Hubber grabbed 4-26, backed by Melvyn Betts (2-20) and Jack Keall (2-18).

Brandon are still second in the league, despite drawing at Blaydon, who batted first and made 235 all out.

Ross Burdon (95) and Matthew Brown (64) impressed, despite Ryan Green’s excellent haul of 6-40. Brandon lost early wickets in their reply, putting them on the back foot, but Adam Khan batted well for his 49 not out and Nathan Adamson smashed 77, but they closed well short on 184-6.

Willington were easily beaten by Burnopfield, who romped home by 10 wickets.

The home side could only manage 133, with opener Jason Marshall contributing 65. Mitchell Killeen plundered 5-30 before the visitors eased to victory, thanks to Cole Pearce (75no) and James Radcliffe (51no).