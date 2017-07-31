NE Premier League: Simpson the star as impressive Eppleton stun leaders

Eppleton handed a first defeat of the season to leaders South Northumberland, impressively running out six-wicket winners at Church Road.

Simon Birtwisle, Marcus North and Calum MacLeod were all dismissed quickly as South North struggled to reach 151 all out, led by Adam Cragg’s 68-ball 53, with 10 fours.

Marcus Brown plundered 3-20, supported by Jandre Erasmus (2-37), Alex Simpson (2-27) and Joe Coyne (2-41), with Guy Dunn also striking.

Simpson (52 off 106 balls, with eight boundaries) stole the show with the bat for Eppleton, who recovered from 4-1 to secure victory in the 49th over. Coyne added 41 off 78 balls, with four fours, while Brown made 15. Dean Musther (22no) and Erasmus (19no) steered Eppleton over the line.

Chester-le-Street and Hetton Lyons shared the spoils at Ropery Lane, with the Cestrians securing a ‘winning draw’.

Kyle Davis hit 10 fours in a 145-ball 90 as Chester declared on 250-4 in 54 overs, backed by fellow opener George Harrison (45, with three fours and a six), Andrew Smith (57, with five fours and two sixes), John Coxon (23) and Chris Carter (22no, with two sixes).

Victor Spencer took 2-39 for Lyons, with Miles Birbeck and Cameron Grimwood also striking.

Lyons batted well to see out the draw, closing on 208-7 in 56 overs, with 31 apiece from Matthew Whaley (with four fours and a six) and Dominic Thomson (with five boundaries), while Chris Martin was outstanding in his unbeaten 65 off 116 balls, with four fours and a six. Jarvis Clay added 21 and Ben Whitehead 27.

Harrison took 2-23 for Chester, with Andrew Bell, Liam Simpson, Ollie Barrett, Andrew Smith and James Hindmarsh also striking.

Durham Academy had the better of the day in a ‘winning draw’ at Whitburn after putting on 188 all out, batting first.

Scott Steel fired eight fours and six sixes in a brilliant, 68-ball 81 at the top of the order, supported by Sol Bell (33, with five boundaries), Jamie Dass (22) and Eddie Hurst (33no, with two fours).

Craig Smith was the pick of the Villagers’ bowlers, taking 4-36, while Mark Elliott grabbed 3-48 and James Thompson 2-30.

Seven Whitburn batsmen got starts but no-one was able to inspire a push for the win, with the hosts ending on 168-8 after 57 overs.

Paul Shields led the way with five fours in 30, while Andrew Turns had four fours and a six in 30, while Brydon Carse added 22, Dan Shurben and Craig Smith 19 apiece, Thompson 18 and Ross Carty 16 not out.

Faizan Hussain grabbed 3-44, aided by Dass (2-5) and Matthew Oswell (2-24).

Paul Leonard created league history with an astonishing 10-wicket haul as Felling secured only their second win, sinking Stockton by 28 runs.

Leonard (11) and Joe Carroll (16no) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Felling were skittled for 86 in 34.2 overs. Brett Roberts took 4-37 and Hassan Raza 3-2 in six overs.

But they were overshadowed by Leonard (10-24), who became the first played in the league to take every wicket when the Teessiders responded with 58 all out in just 18.4 overs.

South Shields had a ‘winning draw’ against Tynemouth at Wood Terrace.

Luke Elliott (45 off 143 balls) steered Shields to 160-9 declared, backed by Salman Ahmed (25), Michael Dunn (24) and Oliver Stedman (22), with Martin Lee Pollard and Andrew Smith taking three wickets each.

Shields could not force the win, despite reducing their visitors to 68-5 before Smith (29no) led them to safety on 131-7 in 54 overs. Ahmed grabbed 3-19 and Matthew Muchall 2-12 in 13 overs.

Newcastle in second, closed the gap to 34 points, when they defeated Benwell Hill (214) by five wickets. Mark Dale hit 53 and all but two of their batsman made double figure scores. Oliver McGee (4-49) was the pick of the bowlers.

Joshua Phillipe (54) and 76 not out from Sean Tindale smoothed the path to victory after Newcastle wobbled a bit at 49-3.