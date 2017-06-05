NE Premier League: Shurben century inspires Whitburn derby triumph

Whitburn enjoyed derby day with a four-wicket triumph at home to South Shields, inspired by Dan Shurben.

Despite the loss of Alex Combe for nought, Chris Rainbow (78, with nine boundaries, off 165 balls) and Salman Ahmed (31 off 41 balls, with six fours and a six) rallied Shields to respectability, finally dismissed for 192 after 57 overs at the Village Ground.

Sam Taylor-Gell made 24 off 73 balls in an 83-run partnership with Rainbow, while Chris Stewart had four fours in a 16-ball 23.

James Thompson was the pick of the Whitburn bowlers, the close-season signing grabbing 4-49 in 13 overs, with Mark Elliott taking 3-32. Kieran Waterson and Craig Smith also struck.

Opener Shurben was the star of the show in Whitburn’s response, hitting 12 fours and four sixes in a tremendous,133-ball 106, to help them recover from 10-2.

Gary Burlinson added five fours and a six in 32, off 37 balls, with Lee Henderson adding 31, with five boundaries, in a patient 75-ball stay. Victory came early in the 49th over with six wickets down.

Matthew Muchall (3-53) and Taylor-Gell (3-58) shone for Shields.

Hetton Lyons were on the end of a ‘losing’ draw against visitors Benwell Hill.

Philip Nicholson’s 138, off 155 balls, included 17 fours and a six, as the Tynesiders posted 289-7 declared after 54 overs.

Kyle Coetzer added eight fours and a six in 60, off 45 deliveries, with Adam Heather contributing five fours and a six in an 88-ball 37.

Victor Spencer led the way for Lyons, taking 4-50 in eight overs, while Cameron Grimwood snaffled 3-62.

Lyons were thankful to Matthew Whaley, who fired seven fours in a 77-ball 40, and captain Jarvis Clay, who ended unbeaten on 64, off 119 balls, with nine boundaries, as they replied with 164-8. Dominic Thomson and Robert Talbot added 16 apiece.

Haseeb Azam grabbed 4-30 for Benwell Hill, while Max Williamson took 2-43.

Eppleton had a ‘winning’ draw at home to Tynemouth, despite losing Tyler Easton to injury in the first over of the match.

Marcus Brown’s 123-ball 62, with 10 fours, and an unbeaten 50 from Jandre Erasmus, featuring six fours and a six, were the mainstays as Eppleton reached 223-5 declared after 58 overs at Church Road.

Luke Henderson hit six fours in 40, Craig Scurr had three fours and two maximums in 31 and Joe Coyne fired four boundaries in 27.

Tynemouth relied on Tahir Khan (4-43 in 15 overs).

In their reply, they were left to hang on grimly for the draw with 164-9 after 52 overs. Joshua Koen (29) was backed by Matthew Brown (28), Khan (23) and Anthony Turner (21).

Eppleton’s top bowler was Xavier Owen, who took 3-29 in 11 overs, white David Wilkinson bagged 2-29. Erasmus, Coyne, Scurr and Henderson also struck.

Durham Academy’s youngsters rocked Chester-le-Street with a six-wicket success at Ropery Lane.

Chester had to scrap to make 172 all out after 57.3 overs, with George Harrison top-scoring on 31, with five fours, off 52 balls.

Adam Hickey added 27, Matthew Cranston 21 and Chris Carr and Quentin Hughes contributed 19 apiece. Matthew Potts impressed with a half of 4-35 in 15 overs, supported by Scott Steel (3-36) and Liam Trevaskis (2-32).

The Academy lost both openers early in their reply, but Chris McBride’s 97-ball 69, with seven boundaries) and Sol Bell (21) turned it around before Trevaskis (44 not out, with four fours, off 106 balls) and Potts, with two fours and a six in a 31-ball knock of 28 not out, guided them home after 49 overs.

Stephen Cantrell took 2-32 in vain, with Hughes and Hickey also striking.

Newcastle posted a monumental total of 371-4 declared after 50 overs against Stockton.

Jacques Du Toit hit 14 fours and eight sixes in a 57-ball 119, supported by Alasdair Appleby (45), Ben McGee (70, with 11 fours), Joshua Phillips (512, with eight fours and a six) and Sean Tindale, with eight fours and four sixes in a 27-ball 62 not out.

The Teessiders were blown away for 148 in 33 overs, with Joe Hewison top-scoring on 44, with eight fours, off just 29 balls. Tom Hewison added 26 and Joel Thwaites 19 not out.

Tindale (3-39) and Appleby (3-25) shone with the ball to see Newcastle home.

South Northumberland proved too strong for newly-promoted Felling, running out 101-run victors.

David Harbottle (34, off 97 balls, with six fours) and Adam Cragg (37, with seven fours) led South North in a disappointing 165 all out, from 51.3 overs.

Mark Turner (3-50), Freddie Simon (3-41), Gary Scott (2-23) and Craig Stephenson (2-39) gave Felling hope, and they put on 38 for the first wicket before collapsing to 64 all out in 26.2 overs.

Scott top-scored with three fours in 25, backed by Stuart Walker (18) and Turner (17). Scotland international Calum MacLeod stole the show with 5-16 in six overs, while Jonny Wightman bagged 3-16.