NE Premier League: Second-top Burnmoor cut the gap to leaders with hard-earned victory over Willington

Burnmoor moved into second place in Division One, thanks to a five-wicket win at home to Willington.

The visitors were all out for just 95, with Steven Alderson making 35 and James Stock 21.

On the bowling front, Liam Dixon claimed 3-32, Harrison Munton 4-24 and Liam Burgess 3-13.

Moor made hard work of their reply, but they got over the line for the loss of five wickets, with Burgess hitting 25 and Ross Hodgson 21.

Burnmoor are 19 points behind leaders Sacriston, with two matches to play.

Boldon lost heavily at Washington by 47 runs.

Jack Burnham scored 29 early on, then Chris Winn made 33 and skipper Ash Thorpe contributed 26 not out, as the tail wagged a bit, to get them up to 143 all out in 33.4 overs.

Jonathan Shakespeare (3-55) and Matthew Sampson-Barnes (3-16) took the bowling honours.

Boldon only mustered 96 all out in their response, led by 26 from Chris Ellison and Ian Pattison’s 27, the only two batsman to put up any resistance.

Josh Wilson secured an excellent haul of 5-22 to guide Washington home, taking 23 points, to the visitors’ four.

Seaham Harbour enhanced their advantage on bottom club Mainsforth by securing a rare tie against old rivals Sunderland.

Seaham picked up 13 points, like Sunderland, after both sides were bowled out for 103.

Seaham batted first and made 103 all out, thanks mainly to Ewan Stephenson scoring 25 and Jack Lacey 26, with Marc Symington adding 19.

Quinton Boatswain took a brilliant 7-36 to inspire Sunderland, while Jaspreet Singh returned 3-23.

In reply, the Ashbrooke outfit incredibly matched Seaham’s total, with Usman Arshad top-scoring on 39. Lacey took 4-49 and Marc Symington snatched4-24, including last man Philip Smith, leg before wicket, to tie the game.

The Harbour lads are 27 points above Mainsforth in the race to avoid the drop, with two games left.

Mainsforth edged closer to the drop after a 10-wicket drubbing at Gateshead Fell.

Brady Smith (36) and Robert Chismon (26) top-scored in Mainsforth’s 113 all out, in 32.4 overs, as Jamie Arkle enjoyed a day to savour, plundering 6-29 in 9.4 overs.

Andrew Porter added 2-32 before Fell openers Stephen Devenport (67 not out, with eight fours and a six) and Malik Javed (32 not out, with five boundaries) hurried the home side to victor in 19 overs.

Leaders Sacriston were held to a draw, albeit a ‘winning’ one, against visitors Blaydon.

The Tynesiders made 250-5 in 55 overs, led by Durham batsman Graham Clark’s 74-ball 96, which featured nine fours and six sixes.

Geoff Stewart added 58, with seven fours and a six, with Joe Reynolds making 43, with three fours and two maximum, off 52 balls. Clark and Stewart added 94 for the fourth wicket, then Stewart and Reynolds put on 56 for the fifth.

Callum Appleby took 2-39, with Melvyn Betts, Durham’s Chris Rushworth and Graeme Bridge also striking.

Sacriston finished just 19 short of victory, closing on 232-7 in 50 overs, led by Jack Hardy’s 59, with six fours and two sixes, off 82 balls.

Daniel Stephenson had six fours and a six in 40, while Betts added an unbeaten 26, Nathan Hall 23 and Bridge 22 not out.

Clark bagged 4-50 for Blaydon, with Neil Browne taking 2-64.

Brandon outgunned Burnopfield by nine wickets after dismissing their visitors for 111 in 31.5 overs.

Jack Self and John Oswell fired 20 apiece for Burnopfield as Moin Ashraf revelled in a haul of 5-50. Ryan Pringle grabbed 2-30 and Ryan Nicholson 2-22.

Nicholson went for 23 in Brandon’s reply, but fellow opener Matthew Brown had three fours and a six in 42 not out, and Gordon Muchall hit seven fours and a six in a 32-ball 46, to lead Brandon home in the 24th over.

Neil Killeen took the only wicket to fall.