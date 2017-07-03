NE Premier League: Paul Leonard’s magnificent seven takes Boldon into promotion places

Boldon leapfrogged Brandon into second place in Division One after winning Saturday’s big game at the top of the table.

Brandon must have felt the game was theirs for the taking, after bowling out the home side for just 81, with Ryan Nicholson taking a brilliant 6-12.

Chris Ellison, with six fours in 29, and Ian Pattison, who had a four and two sixes in his knock of 25, were the only Boldon batsmen to reach double figures.

However, Boldon’s Paul Leonard steamed in and took a breath-taking, match-winning haul of 7-20, off 10.2 overs.

His accuracy, with five lbw decisions and his other two wickets bowled, was the key to their success by just 18 runs. Nicholson (30) and Matthew Brown (18) led Brandon’s scoring in 63 all out. Phil Shakespeare (2) and Anthony Brown supported Leonard.

Leaders Sacriston stepped up their promotion push with a nine-wicket defeat of visitors Washington.

They are now 58 points clear of third-placed Brandon.

In a game reduced to just 52 overs, the Harraton side struggled to reach 110 all out in 22.2 overs, after being put into bat.

Malinga Surappulige was the star of the show for Washington, hitting five fours and four sixes in a memorable 34-ball knock of 62.

But only Thomas Colledge (21, with four boundaries), who joined the club pro for a 56-run partnership, and Ashley Thorpe (15, with a six) also reached double figures.

Melvyn Betts (3-14) and Graeme Bridge (3-20) led the way for Sacriston, while Jack Keall took 2-26, including the precious wicket of Surappulige. Youngster Jonny Bushnell also struck.

Surappulige dismissed Nathan Hall for just one, early in the hosts’ response, but Daniel Anderson’s unbeaten 48, off 59 balls (with seven fours), and Reece Carr, with 62 off 63 balls, with eight fours and a six, steered Sacriston home in comfort off the first ball of the 23rd over.

Gateshead Fell’s game at Burnopfield was abandoned without a ball being bowled, giving both sides five points.

Burnmoor’s match against Blaydon was another casualty of the weather.