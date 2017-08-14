NE Premier League: Mansingh’s determined effort counts for nothing for Washington against Seaham Harbour

Have your say

Rain intervened across the whole First Division programme, with none of Saturday’s matches completed.

Washington managed 130-4 in 24 overs before rain called a halt to their game against a Seaham Harbour side looking to make it two wins on the trot.

The Harraton outfit were led by Abhijal Mansingh’s unbeaten 44, from 64 balls, with three boundaries.

Malinga Surappulige added 35 off 29 balls, helped by four fours and a six, in a 71-run partnership for the second wicket, while Josh Wilson had a four and a six in a 24-ball knock of 29.

Marc Symington took 2-42 for Harbour, with Jack Lacey and Nathan Corkhill also striking.

Third-placed Burnmoor declared on 130-6 after 36.1 overs away to Brandon, but were unable to have a crack at the home side as the weather took centre stage.

Mackenzie Wright, batting at six, top-scored with an unbeaten 36, off 37 balls, with four boundaries.

Steven Meek made 25, with three fours, with Riley Blunt adding 19 in 20 balls, Samiullah Khan hitting 16 and Paul Craig 13.

Ryan Nicholson (2-35) and Ryan Green (2-39) were the pick of the bowlers, while Moin Ashraf and Jordan Grosert also striking.

Burnopfield’s game at leaders Sacriston lasted just 11.1 overs, with the visitors making 38-1. Cole Pearce was run out for 13 by Graham Hubber, with fellow opener James Radcliffe unbeaten on 18.

The game only began at 4pm, lasting just 40 minutes until the rain intervened.

Boldon, in fourth, were 61-1 at Gateshead Fell when the rain came along.

At the bottom, Mainsforth looked in trouble at home to Blaydon, when they were dismissed for 70, with four wickets apiece for Gary Stewart and Joseph Reynolds.

But they escaped defeat with the match being abandoned.