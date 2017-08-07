NE Premier League: Lyons loses out to Felling

Felling moved off the foot of the Premier Division table after surprising Hetton Lyons with a four-wicket triumph at Hetton Lyons.

Lyons looked in good shape when they posted 225-6 declared, inspired by a brilliant 89 not out from captain Jarvis Clay, who smashed 13 fours.

Chris Martin made 58, with seven fours and a six, as Lyons rallied after slumping to 41-3. Adam Shaw added 22 not out, while ex-Lyons man Gary Scott (2-46) and Mark Turner (2-48) were the pick of the bowlers.

Sunderland-born Scott then stole the show in leading Felling to a much-needed victory, boosting their survival fight, with an excellent 99 not out, off 133 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Joe Carroll chipped in with 36 and Graham Wright added 28 as Felling got home in the 55th over, despite Ben Whitehead taking 3-57. Josh Coughlin, Victor Spencer and Miles Birbeck also took wickets.

Eppleton failed to build on last week’s stunning win over South Northumberland, as they lost at Benwell Hill after batting first.

The Church Road men were all out for 139, with Joe Coyne offering the best resistance, with 47 off 93 balls, with three boundaries. Marcus Brown, who later had to take over as keeper after an injury sustained by Dean Musther, added 20, with Craig Scurr making 15 and Piers Davison 12. Anthony Hunter grabbed 3-11, with Sameet Brar and Max Williamson each taking two wickets.

Hill lost both openers for nought, Jandre Erasmus (3-54) dismissing the duo, but James Schofield (36no), Brar (32) and Kyle Coetzer (25) saw the home side to a four-wicket success.

David Wilkinson took 2-26, with Alex Simpson taking the wicket of danger man Coetzer.

Durham Cricket Academy had a tough day in the field when they travelled to second-placed Newcastle.

Ben McGee’s 46 helped the Jesmond side make a positive start, then Joshua Phillipe (139, with 14 fours and six sixes) and Jacques Du Toit (132 not out, with six fours and 13 sixes) put on 194 for the fourth wicket, before the declaration came on 356-4 after 49 overs.

Faizan Hussain claimed 3-72, with Brodie Glendinning also striking.

The Academy youngsters showed spirit to hold on for the draw at 97-5, led by Sol Bell’s 28, with six fours, and 25 from Cameron Fyfe. Sean Tindale and Oliver McGee both struck twice.

Chester-le-Street held on comfortably for a draw away to leaders South Northumberland, who made 268-6 declared in 52 overs.

Openers Simon Birtwisle (87, with 12 fours and two sixes) and Marcus North (122, with 11 fours and two sixes), batted very well, putting on 182 for the first wicket.

Andrew Smith took 2-52 and John Coxon 2-34, with Andrew Bell and John Harrison also striking.

Champions Chester replied with 169-5, led by opener Kyle Davis’s 77 not out, featuring 12 boundaries. Andrew Smith had five fours and a six in 41, with Chris Carter adding 23. Lee Crozier grabbed 3-30.

Tynemouth had the better of a ‘winning draw’ against Whitburn.

The home side made 166-7, thanks largely to Ben Debnam (75) and Matthew Brown (39), with Craig Smith taking 4-32.

The visitors then dug in for the draw, scoring 74-3, with Daniel Shurben 39 not out when the weather closed in.

Stockton won the crucial relegation scrap, beating South Shields, who slipped to bottom spot after Felling’s win.

The Teessiders hold a 42-point cushion over Shields following the win, with five games to go until the end of the season.

The hosts won the toss and asked Shields to bat first. Salman Ahmed made 64, with eight boundaries, and Chris Dorothy had three fours in 34, but Shields were dismissed for 181 in the 57th over, with Brett Roberts the pick of the bowlers, returning 3-50.

Although Stockton lost Matthew Gill early, Chris Hooker batted well for 81, with 12 fours, and Ryan Wallace hit three fours and a six in an unbeaten 63 as the Teessiders eased to victory by six wickets in 43.4 overs. Hooker and Wallace put on 108 for the second wicket.

Matthew Muchall and Chris Stewart took two wickets apiece.