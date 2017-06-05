NE Premier League: Harte the century hero for Burnmoor, while seven-up Boatswain inspires Sunderland success

Burnmoor secured an impressively comfortable nine-wicket First Division victory away to Gateshead Fell on Saturday.

Fell batted well to make 220-7 from their 55 overs, led by David Daley (84), supported by Malik Javed (35), Stephen Devonport (20) and Michael Elliott (25).

Paul Craig (2-17), Liam Dixon (2-37) and Scott Burgess (2-54) shone with the ball.

Opener Gareth Harte was the hero for Burnmoor, making a brilliant 115 to steer his side home before being run out by Jonathan Roseby. He put on 188 for the first wicket with Allan Worthy (71no) before Craig (25no) came to the crease to see the visitors home with 29.2 overs gone and plenty of time to spare.

Sunderland beat Burnopfield at Ashbrooke, after the visitors were dismissed for just 136.

John Oswell scored 44 and Daryl Williams 25, but West Indian bowler Quinton Boatswain sparked Sunderland, taking a brilliant 7-53. Elliot Smith bagged 2-29.

The Wearsiders knocked off the runs for the loss of five wickets, Usmar Arshad firing eight boundaries in 60 with Greg Applegarth scoring 32, with four fours and a six. Gareth Breese took 3-27.

Washington had the better of a ‘winning’ draw at home to Blaydon.

The Harraton side made 195 all out in 52.3 overs, thanks to 40 runs apiece from Durham’s fit-again Jack Burnham (off 44 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Joe Thompson, who fired six boundaries.

Ben Mussett had five fours in 30, with Ashley Thorpe adding 26 not out and Thomas Colledge 17.

Joseph Reynolds bagged 5-22 for Blaydon, with two wickets apiece for Gary Stewart and Philip Miller.

Blaydon never pushed hard for the win after slipping to 22-1, with Ross Burdon falling one short of a half-century in a 116-ball knock, which included six fours and a six. Geoff Stewart added 29 not out and David Bailey 22 as Blaydon closed on 126-8 in 52 overs.

Mark Watson starred for Washington with 4-47 in 13 overs, while Josh Wilson snatched 3-8 in seven overs.

Struggling Seaham Harbour were no match for hosts Sacriston, who ran out 236-run victors.

Will Gidman (121 off 89 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and Reece Carr (111 not out, with 12 fours and two sixes) hurried Sacriston to 267-3 declared after 40.4 overs. Nathan Corkhill took 2-61 and Michael Stuart 1-88.

Harbour never got going in their reply and were duly dismissed for 31 after 24.5 overs, with Andrew Boal top-scoring on eight. Gidman capped his display with 4-8 in nine overs, backed by Melvyn Betts (3-18) and Graham Hubber (2-0).

Victory took Sacriston top of the table, on ‘most wins’ with 162 points, ahead of Boldon by the closest margin possible.

Boldon secured their fifth win of the campaign, beating Mainsforth by 75 runs.

The Sunderland Road outfit scored 245-6, with Umar Waheed striking a century (111), backed by Chris Ellison (34), Nathan Hewitt (25) and Paul Leonard (20). Anton Muller claimed 3-55.

When Mainsforth batted, Ryan Cummings batted well for 80 and Nigel Milner for 29, but it was nowhere near enough, as Leonard (4-22) and Anthony Brown (3-40) leading the way. Ryan Dawson took 2-34.

Willington secured a hard-fought 11-run triumph at morning leaders Brandon, despite being dismissed for 138 in 41.4 overs.

Joe Cooke (38, with five fours), Jake Louth (25, with four boundaries) and Calvin Stephenson (21) top-scored for Willington as Moin Ashraf ran the show with 4-41. Oscar Dewhurst (3-41) and Gordon Muchall (3-49) played their part.

Brandon fell to 10-2 in reply and never really recovered as they were all out for 127 in 39.1 overs, led by Adam Khan (22) and Gary Henderson (21).

Reagan Klemt (3-24) starred with the ball, backed by two wickets apiece from Stephenson and Steven Alderson.