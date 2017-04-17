NE Premier League: Five-wicket Smith inspires Sunderland’s opening-day triumph against Mainsforth

Sunderland endured a poor 2016 campaign, but they started the new Division One season in encouraging fashion, with a five-wicket Ashbrooke win over Mainsforth.

The visitors batted first and, with Elliott Smith impressing in a haul of 5-65, they could only muster 142.

Josh Coughlin powers in to bowl for Hetton Lyons against South Shields in Saturday's Premier Division clash. Picture by Kevin Brady

Aidan Cummings top-scored with 53, backed by 33 from opener Robert Chismon.

Jaspreet Singh grabbed 3-16, while debutant pro Quinton Boatswain took 1-31.

When Sunderland batted, they lost a couple of early wickets, but Greg Applegarth hit 51 and Craig Burdon 50 not out as they won fairly comfortably, closing on 143-5. Daniel Smith bagged 2-7.

Sunderland took 23 points from the win,

Burnmoor played well to win a low-scoring game with Blaydon by 61 runs.

Moor were all out for 164, batting first. Some late-order hitting was required, with No 9 batsman Paul Davidson’s rousing 42 the highlight of the innings, backed by Allan Worthy (21) and Liam Dixon (22). Opening bowler Gary Stewart took 3-35, with Graham Clark, Joe Reynolds and Philip Miller all striking twice.

Blaydon never got going in their reply, with Geoff Stewart top-scoring on 26 as they were skittles for 103 to go down by 61 runs. Liam Dixon took 3-31, backed by two wickets apiece from Scott Burgess, Stephen Meek and Kevin Dixon.

Seaham Harbour succumbed to a crushing 148- run defeat away to Willington.

The hosts totted up 251-7 declared, with opener Joe Cooke hitting 70, with 12 fours, supported by half-centuries from Jake Louth (53 off 58 balls, with nine fours) and skipper James Stock (50 off 57 balls, with five fours and two sixes). Connor Hodgson weighed in with 36 off just 14 balls late on, with three fours and three sixes.

Jack Lacey (2-40) and Mark Marwood (2-26) did best with the ball for Harbour, while Nathan Corkhill, Michael Stuart and Tim Niemand also struck.

Harbour did not bat very well and ended up making just 103 all out, with Stewart Pattison top-scoring on 27 off 40 balls, with five boundaries. Craig Hunter added three fours in 23, but the innings lasted just 33.4 overs.

Hodgson, Reagan Klemt and Calvin Stephenson each took two wickets for the dominant hosts.

Sacriston, unbeaten runners-up last season, started off with a victory at Washington.

The home side could only manage 103 all out in 46.5 overs, opener Josh Wilson top-scoring with a 73-ball 26, with three fours.

Ben Mussett made 18, while Joe Thompson and Niall Cutter both added 15. On the bowling front, Graham Hubber took 4-19 in 10,5 overs and Graeme Bridge 3-23, while Callum Appleby snatched 2-21.

Sacriston only lost one wicket chasing the runs down, with Daniel Anderson bashing 70 off 74 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, in an opening stand of 95 with Craig Burke (29 not out, with three boundaries). Colin Myers took the only wicket to fall.

Brandon amassed 303-4 declared against Boldon in their ‘winning’ draw.

Ryan Nicholson hit 10 boundaries in 75 and fellow opener Matty Brown fired seven in 47, with 83 put on for the first wicket.

Debutant Gordon Muchall managed five boundaries in his 39-ball knock of 44, but Chris Peareth stole the limelight, blasting an unbeaten century, 12 fours and three sixes helping him to 104 not out, from just 59 balls.

Umar Waheed, Jack Sargon and Ian Male took the wickets to fall, with keeper Geoff Sargon taking two catches and running out Brown.

Boldon replied with 233-6, after struggling to 22-2 early on. Umar Waheed hit 11 fours in 67 and Ian Patterson nine boundaries in 68 as they put on 138 for the third wicket.

Paul Leonard (27) and Oliver Sampson-Barnes (23no) saw out the draw, with Moin Ashraf taking 3-70.

Relegated Gateshead Fell won at Burnopfield by six wickets.

The home side succumbed to 134 all out, with James Radcliffe and Jack Self scoring 29 apiece and Jonathan Roseby taking 3-29. Cameron Oliver, Andrew Porter and Jamie Arkle all struck twice.

Neil Killeen took three early wickets to reduce Fell to 21-3, but Richard Smith (43 not out) and Richard Steele (50) steadied the ship with a partnership of 91, seeing them home in the 33rd over.