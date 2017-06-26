NE Premier League: Five-wicket Davidson rocks Eppleton as Whitburn cruise to third win of the season

Whitburn’s bowlers ran the show as the Villagers handed out a 73-run thumping to Premier Division visitors Eppleton.

It was only a third win of the season for Whitburn, who climbed to fourth-bottom spot.

Durham’s Brydon Carse led the way with six fours in a 57-ball 37 as Whitburn made 174 all out in 56 overs, supported by Andrew Turns, who had three sixes and a four in 25.

Paul Davidson added three fours and a six in 22, while Gary Burlinson made 17.

Craig Scurr impressed with 4-46 in 15 overs for Eppleton, with Joe Coyne taking 3-39. Jandre Erasmus, Xavier Owen and David Wilkinson also struck.

Eppleton slipped to 27-3 in their reply and, with a best partnership of just 24, they were skittled for 101. Alex Simpson hit 26, Erasmus 21 and Dean Musther 15, with no-one else reaching double figures.

Paul Davidson had a day to savour, with 5-35, supported by Kieran Waterson (3-18) and wickets from Craig Smith and Mark Elliott.

Hetton Lyons had the better of a higher scoring draw at Stockton and were very close to victory.

Lyons, put in to bat, piled up 261-5 declared after 54 overs, inspired by two half-centuries.

Dominic Thomson had 11 fours in 75 off 101 balls and Chris Martin eight in 73 off 115, supported by captain Jarvis Clay (31), Josh Coughlin (24 not out, with two fours and a six) and opener Jonny Malkin (18).

Joel Thwaites and Chris Hooker took two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Opener Tom Hewison top-scored with seven fours in 58, off 94 balls, as Stockton responded with 181-9, just hanging on for the draw. Hooker added 35 and Ryan Wallace 24.

Malkin was the pick of Lyons’ bowlers, snaffling 5-59 in 15 overs, with Ben Whitehead taking 2-39. Cameron Grimwood and Robert Talbot also struck.

Champions Chester-le-Street clung on for an 18-run victory over lowly South Shields at Wood Terrace.

Despite losing Kyle Davis to the second ball, Chester responded to post 211 all out in 48 overs, with eight batsmen reaching double figures. Quentin Hughes stole the show with nine fours in a 100-ball 76, backed by Andrew Smith (30 off 21 balls), Adam Hickey (18) and John Coxon (17).

Shields’ top bowler was Chris Stewart, taking 5-72, with two wickets apiece from Matthew Muchall and Sam Embleton.

Shields also lost their opener without scoring and, despite a magnificent, unbeaten century from Salman Ahmed, they missed out on the draw, or possible win, when bowled out for 193 in the 51st over.

Ahmed hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 109 off 153 balls, with Michael Dunn and Oliver Stedman both made 15.

Stephen Cantwell’s haul of 4-48 in 13 overs steered Chester to victory, with Hughes (2-15 in 12 overs) and Smith (2-36) the best bowlers in support.

Durham Academy held on for a draw at Benwell Hill, who made 193-7 as Peter Halliday( 50) and Philip Nicholson (46) impressed.

Liam Trevaskis took 3-35 and Chris McBride 2-43 for the Academy, with Haidar Shafiq and Scott Steel also striking.

In reply, Steel (39, with five fours) and Ross Greenwell (35) put on 63 for the first wicket, but, despite McBride’s 26, with a four and a six, they never looked likely winners and closed on 162-8. Max Williamson plundered 3-33.Felling finally secured their first win since promotion, outgunning visitors Newcastle by 88 runs.

Gary Scott had three fours and two sixes in 51 and Joshua Mason hit seven fours and a six in 58 as Felling posted 204-8 declared, backed by Stuart Walker (20), Graham Wright (19) and Mark Turner (18). Oliver McGee took 3-32 and Callum Harding 2-33.

Newcastle struggled to 116 all out in reply, with Alasdair Appleby hitting 37 in vain as Turner (5-39 in 14.2 overs) and Scott (4-32 in 15 overs) got Felling home in the 51st over.

Newcastle’s defeat allowed South North to increase their lead at the top to 38 points, following their success at Tynemouth.

The visitors batted first and made 213-7 declared, with Calum MacLeod making 78, while Andrew Smith returned 3-52.

Matthew Brown top-scored with 29 as Tynemouth then struggled to 118 all out, with Stephen Humble taking 4-31.