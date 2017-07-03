NE Premier League: Five-wicket Ben Whitehead clinches impressive fourth win for Hetton Lyons

Hetton Lyons continued their good season, outgunning South Shields by 63 runs at Wood Terrace to secure their fourth Premier Division win.

Dominic Thomson top-scored with 53 off 89 balls, with four fours and a six, as Lyons, put in to bat, declared on 164-9 after 54.4 overs.

Whitburn's Craig Smith bowls to Chester-le-Street batsman Kyle Davis on Saturday. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Captain Jarvis Clay had six boundaries in a 75-ball 47 before being run out, while Jonny Malkin added 23, Matthew Whaley 19 and Robert Talbot 15.

Chris Stewart was the pick of Shields’ bowling, snaffling 4-34 in 15 overs, with Matthew Muchall taking 2-32.

Shields collapsed to 9-4 in their reply and they finished up well beaten after being skittled for 101 in the 34th over.

Luke Elliot, with three fours and a six, and Chris Dorothy, with two fours and two sixes, both managed 26 for the home side, with Sam Embleton adding 19.

Ben Whitehead was outstanding for Lyons, taking 5-34, while Talbot weighed in with 3-14 in nine overs. Malkin and youngster Miles Birbeck also struck.

Champions Chester-le-Street proved too strong for hosts Whitburn, running out 138-run winners in a match reduced to 102 overs.

Chester, who chose to bat, slipped to 67-5 but eventually piled on 246-8 declared in 49 overs, inspired by an unbeaten 71 from No 8 batsman Liam Simpson, who hit four fours and six sixes.

Chris Carter added three fours and four sixes in a 33-ball 38, John Harrison made 28, with five boundaries, and Andrew Bell was unbeaten on 26, helped by three fours and a six. Kyle Davis and Quentin Hughes hit 21 apiece, with four fours each.

Close-season signing James Thompson rocked his old club with a haul of 4-80, backed by Craig Smith (2-52) and wickets from Kieran Waterson and Ian Elliot.

Chester avenged Thompson by getting him out for one early in Whitburn’s reply. Only Paul Shields, who fired six fours and a six in a 93-ball 39, and Gary Burlinson (15) reached double figures as the third-bottom Villagers were dismissed for 108 in the 41st over.

Adam Hickey took 3-20 and man of the match Simpson 3-16, while Hughes bagged 2-4 in 5.1 overs, with Andrew Smith and Andrew Bell also striking.

Eppleton managed seven points from their 72-run Church Road defeat to visitors Newcastle.

The Tynesiders had a century opening partnership from Alasdair Appleby, who hit 12 fours and two sixes in an 86-ball 88, and Ben McGee, whose 46 included eight boundaries.

Joshua Phillipe had four fours and four sixes in his 64-ball 68, but he struggled for partners as Eppleton rallied well. Nevertheless, Newcastle posted 262 all out off 50 overs.

Joe Coyne had a day to savour with the ball, ending with 5-66 in 15 overs, including the wicket of both openers, supported by Craig Scurr’s 3-50. David Wilkinson and Jandre Erasmus, dismissing Phillipe, also struck.

Eppleton began their response strongly, putting on 54 for the first wicket, thanks to Luke Henderson (28, with five fours) and Marcus Brown (25).

Dean Musther had four fours in 28 before Alex Simpson (40, with a four and a six, off 84 balls) and Erasmus (37, with five fours, off 65 balls) put on 62 for the fifth wicket.

But few runs followed Erasmus’s exit and they were all out for 190 in 57.4 overs, close to hanging on for a draw but not close enough.

Sean Tindale took 3-31 and Appleby 3-33, while Jacques Du Toit and Oliver McGee had two wickets apiece.

Durham Academy maintained their good form with a seven-wicket defeat of Felling at the Emirates Riverside.

The Tynesiders slipped to 20-3 early on, but Mark Turner’s 55 off 96 balls, with six fours, steadied the ship and helped them to 150 all out. Graham Wright made 39, with two fours and a six, and Chris Goudie 20. but Scott Steel’s 3-6 in 11 accurate overs inspired Academy, while Akashsingh Gopal (2-19), Haidar Shafiq (2-26) and Liam Trevaskis (2-42) offered the best support.

Steel was again the star turn in the Academy’s reply, hitting seven fours and a six in an 85-ball 64 as they eased to victory in the 35th over.

Chris McBride had five fours in his unbeaten 36, with Trevaskis adding 27 not out and Ross Greenwell 14.

Mark Turner, Anthony Turner and Gary Scott took the wickets to fall.

South Northumberland outgunned hosts Stockton by 69 runs.

Opener Simon Birtwisle led the way with 11 fours in a 119-ball 63 as the visitors posted 185-9 declared.

Calum MacLeod added 39, with five fours, and John Graham contributed 20, with Kevin Ward the pick of the bowlers, with 5-45. Joel Thwaites snatched 3-43.

In reply, Stockton slumped to 116 all out, with opener Tom Hewison top-scoring on 37, with five fours. Birtwisle stood out with the ball, taking 5-29 in 11.4 overs, while Lee Crozier grabbed 4-41.

Tynemouth had an impressive win at home over Benwell Hill, to lift themselves away from the relegation area.

They put on 176, with Sam Dinning making 51, as Sameet Brar returned 3-28. In reply, were all out for 153 all out, despite 81 from Kyle Coetzer. Finn Lonnberg (4-30) and Tahir Khan (4-26) starred.