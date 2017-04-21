NE Premier League: Durham paceman McCarthy joins Boldon attack for Burnmoor clash

Boldon will introduce Durham’s Irish paceman Barry McCarthy in Saturday’s Division One game at home to Burnmoor (12.15pm start).

The Sunderland Road side held their own in an opening draw at Brandon, while Moor overcame Blaydon.

Boldon skipper Chris Ellison said: “We’re two of the better teams playing each other, so if we can get a good result that’ll be good.

“We have the same team as last week, however Barry McCarthy from Durham will play his first game, and Philip Shakespeare is available after injury.”

Burnmoor secretary Ian Linsley said: “Boldon had a very good performance last Saturday, so we’re expecting a tough game.

“Paul Davidson and Ross Hodgson are unavailable, but returning to the team are Owen Lancaster and Paul Craig, plus David Armstrong has been promoted from the second team.”

Sunderland, fresh from an opening win over Mainsforth, travel to Washington with an unchanged team.

Ashbrooke secretary Mike Smith said: “We won last Saturday, and it was our first game. It took five or six games to get a win on the board last season, so we are delighted with our start this season, but it’s all very early still.”

Seaham Harbour, beaten on opening day, entertain Burnopfield.

Secretary Neil Swainston said: “We’re playing a new team in the league, so it’s a new challenge. Skipper Michael Nunn is still away, so he will not be available and the team will be very similar to last weekend.”

Brandon host Mainsforth in a battle of old County League rivals.

Home secretary Ian Johnson said: “We had a good start last week, so we are hoping to build on that and the team will probably go unchanged.”

Mainsforth chairman Tony Johns said: “We still have two or three players still playing football, so we may struggle. Skipper Robert Chismon is missing, with Zak Strange and Brad Bihari both coming in from the second team.”

Blaydon entertain Willington and secretary Craig Wallis commented: “We are looking for a better result than we got last week, but it’s still early season, so we’ll see how we go.

“I am not anticipating any changes other than Jamie Wightman returning from holiday – he will probably come straight back into first team.

Willington official Karl Brown said: “We had a convincing win in our first game, but Blaydon are always tricky to play against. We will have a relatively strong side out this week, so we are looking for the win.

“Peter Leggett is returning to the club after moving back into the area from Edinburgh. One of the Durham University lads, Jason Marshall, will make his debut.”

Gateshead Fell travel to Sacriston and skipper Tom Pinkney said: “We will be hampered with a few players unavailable, due to a private function – five players will be missing from the team.

“In some ways, it may strengthen the team as those selected will be wanting to earn and keep a place in the team.”

Sacriston will have a very similar team out, with Melvyn Betts returning, to replace Lewis Straughair. Skipper Martin Hubber said: “Gateshead Fell have had a good start and we are fully aware of the danger they pose.

“We will be going into the game full of confidence, but it will not be taken lightly.”