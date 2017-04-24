NE Premier League: Colledge defiant as Washington hold on for derby draw against Shurben-inspired Sunderland

Sunderland secured a ‘winning’ draw after making 207-7 in 55 overs against Washington in their First Division derby.

Jonny Shurben hit 82, with eight sixes and two fours in a 62-ball stay, backed by Jaspreet Singh (57, with seven boundaries) and Craig Burdon (24, with two fours).

Graeme Race (2-56), Mark Watson (2-34) and Josh Wilson (2-58) were the pick of the home bowlers.

In reply, Washington recovered from 16-2 and 47-5 to reach safety on 163-8, with Sunderland unable to take the final two wickets for victory.

Tom Colledge top-scored on 48, with four fours and a six. Race added three fours and a six in his 29, with Ash Thorpe making 20.

Elliot Smith had another good day with the ball for Sunderland, plundering 4-53, while Singh snaffled 3-34 and West Indian Quinton Boatswain 1-39.

Seaham Harbour endured a chastening 80-run defeat at home to Burnopfield.

Yet the day started so well for Harbour, who had their visitors struggling at 6-3 and 21-5 before John Oswell (33, with two fours and two sixes) and David Baxter (52, with six fours and two sixes) steadied the ship to reach 110 all out in the 29th over.

Jack Lacey was outstanding in his 9.2-over stint, grabbing 5-19, with good support from Nathan Corkhill (2-26) and Michael Stuart (2-25).

Harbour, though, were blown away by former Durham bowlers Neil Killeen and Callum Thorp in their response.

Lacey and Shaun Hagan top-scored with just eight apiece as they were dismissed for 30 in 23 overs as Killeen took 6-21 and Thorp 4-9.

Boldon cruised to victory against visitors Burnmoor at Sunderland Road.

Burnmoor struggled to 163 all out after winning the toss, the innings ending in the 51st over.

Kevin Dixon hit eight fours and a six in a gallant 75 down the order, with only Paul Craig (34, with five boundaries) and Allan Worthy (12) reaching double figures. Paul Leonard ended with 4-30 for Boldon, with Anthony Brown taking 3-40.

Chris Ellison carried his bat for 79 as Boldon eased home, with 14 fours in his 116-ball knock as the hosts won by six wickets.

Ian Pattison managed five boundaries in 32 and Umar Waheed added 19. Worthy bagged 2-24 for Burnmoor, with Steven Meek and Dixon also pouncing.

Brandon had an easy six-wicket win at Mainsforth.

Moin Ashraf was almost unplayable as he plundered 7-24 to help dismiss Mainsforth for 86 in 25 overs, with Gordon Muchall taking 3-41. Opener John Sweeney top-scored for the home side with just 17 runs.

In reply, Matthew Brown scored 33 to ease his side to the win, with ex-Durham batsman Muchall making 12.

Gateshead Fell could only score 89 against Sacriston, with Melvyn Betts taking 3-12 and Graeme Bridge 3-35, with Malik Javed top-scoring with 25 runs, helped by four boundaries. David Daley added 24, with three fours and a six.

Sacriston knocked off the runs for just one wicket, with Daniel Anderson and Reece Carr both ending unbeaten on 36, in a partnership worth 65. Anderson hit seven fours, one more than Carr.

Blaydon were beaten by Willington, the margin been 20 runs after the visitors were dismissed for 143.

Elliott Foster top-scored with 41 and Chris Stevenson added 29 not out, with the dominant Majid Haq taking 6-45.

When Blaydon batted, Willington’s bowlers made life extremely tough and they sent the home side back for 123, despite a half-century from Haq. Phillip Leggett bagged 4-23 to lead Willington home.