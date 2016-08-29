NE Premier League: Burnmoor dig in to put the skids under Sacriston’s title tilt

Burnmoor put the skids under Sacriston’s promotion challenge, as the First Division leaders were held to a draw at the Village Ground.

Table-topping Sacriston batted first and scored 171, with Ian Jones top-scoring on 33, backed by Martin Hubber (27) an Callum Appleby, who hit 27 not out near the end of their 55-over innings.

For the home side, Scott Burgess (3-49) and Kevin Dixon (3-26), took the plaudits for their bowling contributions.

When Moor batted, Paul Craig fired four boundaries in a splendid 43. helped by Riley Blunt (19) and Ross Hodgson (17).

After Craig departed, Moor dug in and managed to hang on at 113-8, despite Graeme Bridge’s final haul of 5-10.

Felling managed to claw back 17 points on leaders Sacriston, when they won at home to Washington in a one-sided match.

The home side batted first and scored a very healthy 220-5, with Gary Scott making 77 and Mark Turner finishing 72 not out. Mark Watson bagged 3-61 for Washington.

When the Harraton outfit batted, they struggled from the off, with Paul Leonard taking a fantastic haul of 7-12 and Mark Turner 3-31 in a devastating bowling partnership, bowling the visitors out for just 47.

Sunderland, building for next season, enjoyed an emphatic nine-wicket win at home to Blaydon.

Zaheer Shahbaz took 5-30 and Elliot Smith 3-28 in a great opening bowling spell from the pair. In reply, Muhammad Khalil scored 44 not out to steer his side home with ease, chasing down the total of only 79.

Willington, in third place, won comprehensively at home to Mainsforth, sealing victory by 10 wickets.

Calvin Stephenson snatched 4-27 in his opening bowling spell, reducing the visitors score to just 57 all out. Jake Louth (32no) and Elliott Foster (29no) guided Willington home in comfort.

Seaham Harbour did very well to knock off the 215 required, for the loss of just four wickets away to bottom club Tudhoe.

Ian Pattison smashed a brilliant 132 not out, with 19 fours and three sixes, to lead the run chase, with Dale Shaw scoring 26, with five fours, Martin Stephenson 21 not out and Stewart Pattison 20.

Victory came in just 39.4 overs. James Curry and Harrison Whitfield took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Andy Carrick (57), Stephen Brown (45) and Ian McGrath (32) all contributed well to set a decent target of 214-9 in 55 overs, with Craig Stephenson taking the bowling plaudits, bagging 4-50.

Boldon were well beaten at home to Brandon.

The Sunderland Road side made just 115, with Tom Nixon (31) and Geof Sargon scoring well down the batting order. Moin Ashraf (4-43) and Sairaj Raghavan (3-28) shone with the ball for the visitors.

In reply, Brandon’s Chris Peareth (66) and Ryan Nicholson (42no)did enough to see them home by nine wickets.