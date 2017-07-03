NE Premier League: Astonishing tie as Seaham Harbour and Willington are both bowled out for 132

Seaham Harbour and Willington served up a rarity, with an equal scoring draw in Division One after both sides were dismissed for 132 at New Drive.

Harbour lost the toss and were put in to bar. Despite losing Adrian Hedley for one, fellow opener Michael Nunn staged a recovery, firing seven fours in a patient, 84-ball 40.

Jack Forrester added 11, with two fours, and Mark Marwood had six boundaries in 36, off 78 balls, but the end came for bottom club Harbour after 40.3 overs.

Reagan Klemt was magnificent for Willington, plundering 5-19 in 10.3 overs, with Max Bailey (2-8) and Calvin Stephenson (2-33) offering good support.

Willington looked good for victory when Steven Anderson (29, with six fours) and James Stock (17, with three fours) put on 52 for the first wicket.

But Harbour’s bowling turned the screw as six wickets fell for 16 runs.

Stephenson (24, with five fours) and Zack Hemming (11) rallied the visitors, but the latter’s dismissal by Jack Lacey, off the third delivery of the 41st over, ensured a remarkable tie.

Marc Symington was outstanding with the ball for Seaham, grabbing 6-26 in 13 superb overs, while Nathan Corkhill took 2-22.

Sunderland to move into fifth position in the league, thanks to their 73-run triumph at Mainsforth.

The Ashbrooke outfit scored 184-9, batting first, with Greg Applegarth their hero once again, scoring 71, while Christopher Youldon added 28. Tom Orton was the bowling star for Mainsforth, taking 4-42.

Orton then opened the batting and scored 33 for the hosts, but nobody else contributed with anything of note. With Zaheer Shahbaz taking 4-9, the writing was on the wall and they were duly bowled out for 111.